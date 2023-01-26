Irish transfer round-up: Moyes hands Conor Coventry new deal as Randolph cuts his ties with Cherries move

West Ham have confirmed the exit of Ireland keeper Daren Randolph but have also offered his compatriot Conor Coventry a new one-year deal before sending him out on loan.

Randolph was coming to the end of his contract with the Hammers, and with the return from loan of former St Patrick’s Athletic man Joseph Anang, was likely to be relegated to fourth choice with the London club. So they have agreed to allow him leave and he joins Bournemouth on a contract until the end of the season.

"With just six months remaining on his contract and promising 22-year-old Joseph Anang returning from a loan spell at Derby County to provide cover for Łukasz Fabiański and Alphonse Areola, Randolph leaves for Bournemouth with the club’s sincere thanks for his hard work and commitment and best wishes for his future career,” West Ham said.

Randolph goes to Bournemouth initially as third-choice as in recent weeks Ireland man Mark Travers has been replaced by Neto. He joined West Ham, for his second spell, in 2020 after a move from Middlesbrough but was dislodged from the side and made just 10 appearances, his last outing in May 2021.

Ireland U21 star Coventry had been linked with a permanent exit from the Hammers but while he is heading out on loan, to Rotherham United, he does so with a new deal under his belt.

"West Ham United are pleased to announce that the Club have exercised the option to extend Conor Coventry’s contract by 12 months,” the club said.

Meanwhile, Ireland forward Seani Maguire says he’s keen for a fresh start with new club Coventry City after he ended his long stay with Preston North End.

Maguire had been at Deepdale since his 2017 move from Cork City but when Championship rivals made a bid, the player and both clubs were keen to get the deal done, a short-term contract until the end of the season which can be extended.

“I’d been at Preston for best part of six years, and it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for me really,” Maguire said, after his first meeting with City manager Mark Robins.

“The first three or four years I played almost every game when fit and available. The last year and a half, I haven’t played that many games for various reasons. I think a fresh start at Coventry is something that I’m really craving for and I can’t wait to get going.

"There’s a desire to do well and I feel like this is the club for me to get the best out of me and I don’t think people have seen that in the last few years.

“I can’t wait to get going. I will give 110% for the shirt and whether that’s a good game or a bad game, I will never let them down. Hopefully I can hit the ground running this weekend and help the team push on up the table.

“I think the manager is the right man to get the best out of me and I really think anything can happen this season. You know how tight the league is and there is probably fifteen teams who think they can get in the play-offs, but firstly I think we need to focus on this weekend and getting three points.”

Irish defender Luke McNally has also joined Championship side Coventry City on loan from Burnley.

The 23-year-old signed for the Clarets last summer but has found minutes hard to come by with just one start and three appearances off the bench so far this term.

A number of Championship clubs were interested in the former St Patrick’s Athletic man, but he has now signed a deal with the Sky Blues until the end of the season.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Luke to Coventry City. Luke is a very talented footballer, who is strong defensively. He’s big and athletic, and strong in the air, and is a very good addition to our squad. We look forward to working with Luke between now and the end of the season,” said Coventry manager Mark Robins.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has assured the defender that he still has a future at the club. "We were very transparent with Luke and I think the conversations were really constructive. The best way for him to improve now is with game time,” he said last week.

On the international front, McNally was capped at U-19 level, and has also been called up to two training camps with Jim Crawford’s U-21s.

The Meath native could make his debut against Huddersfield Town this Saturday. Coventry are currently 15th in the Championship with nine wins from 27 games.