Irish teenager James Abankwah on a high after making his Serie A debut with Udinese

Nicola Sansone of Bologna FC is challenged by James Abankwah of Udinese Calcio during the Serie A match at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 02, 2023 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Irish teenager James Abankwah was on a high today after he made his league debut in the top flight in Italy, while compatriot and fellow underage cap Rocco Vata was also given game time by SPL champions Celtic.

The duo suffered disappointment last week as the Irish U-19 side lost out in the race for a place in the European Championship finals, their Ireland team finishing third in a four-team group in the Elite round of qualification as Greece advanced.

But Abankwah was today given the honour of making his senior debut for Udinese. The former St Patrick’s Athletic player has been on the bench a number of times in Serie A this season, but he came in four minutes from full time in a 3-0 loss for Udinese away to Bologna, Udinese 2-0 down after 12 minutes.

His compatriot Festy Ebosele had started that game, his first time in the starting XI, but the Wexford man had a difficult day as he was taken off at half-time.

In Scotland, attacking midfielder Vata (17) was also involved, introduced by Ange Postecoglou in injury time in Celtic’s 2-0 win away to Ross County. Vata, who is eligible for Scotland and Albania as well as Ireland, has been on the fringes of the Bhoys first team and this was his third league appearance as a sub, a massive boost for his confidence, especially as Vata does not turn 18 until later this month.

His father, Rudi, was a player for Celtic