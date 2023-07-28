Irish teen sensation Jessie Stapleton completes move to West Ham

The 18-year-old joins from Women’s Premier Division champions Shelbourne, where she netted 21 goals in 71 appearances with the Tolka Park outfit.

The Reds had confirmed her exit last month, where she won two league titles and an FAI Cup, and she now joins the East London club who finished eighth in the league last term and beat off a number of other clubs to secure the defender's services.

The former Cherry Orchard player picked up WNL Young Player of the Year last season, and was also named as Ireland U-19 Player of the Year. Having earned a first senior call up in November 2021, Stapleton won her first cap under Vera Pauw against the Philippines last summer.

"I’m delighted to join West Ham United”, said Stapleton, who joins fellow Ireland internationals Jess Ziu and Izzy Atkinson at the Hammers.

"It's a massive honour for me to sign for this club. It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to sign for a professional team and I can't wait to get going.

"Every player growing up now wants to play in the WSL, it's one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. You watch the games every weekend over in Ireland.

"There seems to be a great bunch of girls here at West Ham and I'm excited to get started with pre-season training ahead of the new season."

“We are delighted to welcome Jessie to east London. She is a promising defender that we have been watching for a long time and have beaten off some strong competition to secure her services,” added general manager Aidan Boxall.

"Jessie will need some time to adapt to the WSL but we feel we have fantastic talent in the building, and I’m delighted she has chosen West Ham as the place that’s best suited to continue her development.

"We’re looking forward to seeing her in action and wish her all the very best throughout the coming season."