Irish teen James Abankwah earns praise after full Serie A debut for Udinese

Irish teenager James Abankwah has been hailed as “one for the future” after his full Serie A debut for Udinese.

Abankwah (19) had made his first appearance for Udinese as a sub in a defeat to Bologna last month but an injury crisis led to a place in the starting XI on the final day of the season, as teenagers Abankwah and Frenchman Axel Guessand got into the team at home to Juventus.

The teams were scoreless when Abankwah was replaced on 59 minutes, Juve then getting a goal from Federico Chiesa, but Udinese boss Andrea Sottil came out afterwards to praise the teenage duo.

"An emergency meant that two boys born in 2004 made their debut at the same time, two prospects in whom the club has made important investments, they deserved this chance and, I must say, they did well. Regardless of the result, seeing these boys playing and keeping up with the champions Juve is satisfying, they are the future of Udinese,” Sottil said.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic man Abankwah admitted he suffered from fatigue before he was replaced. “I am very happy for my full debut in Serie A. I thank the coach and the whole team. I was really tired and I felt cramps, it was a very tough match physically,” Abankwah told the club’s website.

Compatriot Festy Ebosele had been a regular in the second half of the season but missed the climax of his first campaign in Serie A with an injury which also keeps him out of the senior Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

“Our medical team have been dealing with Udinese. When we were in Bristol, Udinese’s medical team thought he might be okay but he isn’t. He tore his hamstring and is out. He’s not right at all,” Stephen Kenny said last week, explaining the Wexford man’s omission from his squad.