Irish teams are destined to be comprised of a variety of backgrounds - and racists will have to deal with it

Daniel McDonnell

Cyrus Christie has spoken out about the racist abuse he has received while part of the Irish team. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

TWO events in the space of 12 hours shone a light on the new face of Irish football and the battles that will accompany the transition.

Late on Tuesday night, teenager Ricardo Dinanga scored an amazing 121st minute goal to announce himself at senior level and put Cork City into the next round of the FAI Cup.

There was joy in the Cork celebrations because Dinanga is a local that has come through the U-17 and U-19 teams to make an impact. The teenager has an Angolan mother and a Congolese father but he’s very much one of their own.