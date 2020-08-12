Irish teams are destined to be comprised of a variety of backgrounds - and racists will have to deal with it

TWO events in the space of 12 hours shone a light on the new face of Irish football and the battles that will accompany the transition.

Late on Tuesday night, teenager Ricardo Dinanga scored an amazing 121st minute goal to announce himself at senior level and put Cork City into the next round of the FAI Cup.

There was joy in the Cork celebrations because Dinanga is a local that has come through the U-17 and U-19 teams to make an impact. The teenager has an Angolan mother and a Congolese father but he’s very much one of their own.

Yesterday morning, however, Cyrus Christie gave an interview to Off The Ball AM where he opened up on the disturbing instances of racism he has encountered during his time as an Ireland international.

The Fulham player described abuse he received from a kid outside an Irish training session, and expanded on his opinion that black English born players such as himself, David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson are frequently on the receiving end of pointed comments.

He recounted being told that he wasn’t Irish whereas the likes of Richard Keogh, Harry Arter and Ciarán Clark escaped that attention.

It was a grim discussion, albeit not entirely surprising. You don’t have to dig too deep in online cesspits to find insults of these nature.

A few years back, this reporter received a handwritten letter from an angry individual who was writing because he had an issue with black players on the national side.

There wasn’t much to be gained from giving oxygen to the views of a person who is already thieving it. But what was troubling was that the unsigned letter included a reference to the fact that this person was involved in a kids team. That is a sobering thought.

We know these people are out there. You can find them online, or possibly even marching in small numbers on a street or a beach near you. Some like to brandish a tricolour, not realising the irony that our flag has been carried around the world by diaspora that often faced discrimination in the nations they began to call home.

Ireland’s demographics have updated so rapidly in a short space of time that examples of ignorance are inevitable. What’s worrying is that young children are amongst the worst culprits; it’s not as simple as a generational thing.

The Black Lives Matter discussion has allowed athletes and artists and the new Irish from other walks of life to detail the day-to-day challenges they encounter. The ‘where are you really from?’ questions that can be as hurtful as the out and out insults.

On these pages recently, Curtis Fleming spoke about his experiences of Dublin in the 1980s. Paul McGrath received similar novelty treatment too. It’s different now, in the sense that we have multicultural communities walking a path that will make things easier for their offspring.

The episodes highlighted by Christie are a societal problem rather than a sporting one, but sport is rapidly becoming a vehicle to make our society more integrated.

Go to any elite Irish underage game and it will be a surprise if there aren’t a number of players of African heritage involved. We are beginning to see the benefits of this at U-21 and senior level with Adam Idah, a childhood colleague of Dinanga at College Corinthians, to the forefront of an exciting generation.

Another Cork City product, Chiedozie Ogbene, last month opted to declare for Ireland although he was tempted by representing Nigeria – similar to the dilemma faced by the children of Irish communities in England. Identity is not solely determined by borders; there will be Irish born or raised players that will line out for other nations.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes is playing international football for Cape Verde now due to his father’s background. Eamon Zayed represented Libya, and Ayman Ben Mohamed (London born but Irish resident from the age of 2) is a Tunisian international.

This is international football’s new normal and Ireland is no different. Sadly, there will likely be more stories like the one told by Christie. Cyberspace allows prejudices to reveal themselves with the click of a finger. Chances are it’ll be more prevalent after a defeat than a victory.

There is no excusing this behaviour, and Christie is correct to highlight it. The only consolation that can be offered is that the morons responsible have no control over what’s coming. Going forward, our football teams are destined to be comprised of a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds. And we will be all the better for it.