‘Irish stuff has been a big part of my life.. I’m the first generation not to be born there’

Ireland’s World Cup-bound women have been joined by a third new recruit in a week after Australian under-age Sydney FC star Deborah-Anne De la Harpe linked up with the squad in Marbella.

The FAI are hopeful that imminent FIFA international clearance can allow her to participate in Wednesday’s China friendly, alongside two other new players, Aoife Mannion and Marissa Sheva, who joined the squad ahead of Friday’s behind closed doors workout against Germany.

De la Harpe has already made the 30-hour, three-flight trek to join up with Vera Pauw’s squad ahead of this week’s friendly with China in Marbella.

She qualifies through her mother, Adele Wilson, who was born in Larne, Co Antrim and emigrated to Sydney in the 70s as a teenager with her mother.

De la Harpe, who began her A League career with Perth Glory, can operate on either flank, predominantly as a wing-back.

“Honestly it’s better than I could have imagined,” exclaimed 22-year-old De la Harpe of her whirlwind introduction to her new team-mates.

“It’s been so good. All the girls and the staff have been so lovely and welcoming.”

Perhaps to the relief of many, she is nicknamed “DA”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Despite her extensive Australian international experience, at the World U19 AFC championships, before graduating to the U20s and U23s, she feels she belongs with the Irish.

“Yes Irish stuff has been a big part of my life,” she told the FAI’s in-house media. “My mom and all her family were born in Ireland. I’m the first generation not to be born there.

“I visited since I was 11, I was always going back to visit and spend time with my family there. It’s very much like a second home to me, being able to spend lots of time there since I was a young girl.

“I still have family there and all around, also Ballyclare and the countryside. To experience European football is so awesome.

“And having such a strong connection to my Irish roots, I do find it an incredible honour just to be here. My grandad, Robert, played an important part in my football journey and doing him proud is an honour for me.”

De la Harpe admitted that the thoughts of confirming her Irish allegiance had been in her mind for some time and, after a laborious quest to secure her passport, she firmed up the prospect by making contact last October, around the time Ireland were taking their final steps towards confirming their historic maiden World Cup place.

“The A League to me was always goal I had in terms of cracking the professional game,” she explains.

“I’m in my third season and to see how far it is grown is really awesome here, and also in England and in Europe. It’s a great opportunity to be part of that growth.

“We have a lot of internationals in this league so breaking into that was a huge goal for me. And once that happened, that’s when I started looking to go to an international team camp and this is how all this came about.

“It’s a huge goal of mine to experience being in an international camp.”

She admits that hitherto unfamiliar faces have embraced the newest name to join them on their pioneering journey.

“I would have flown 40 hours to get here, it’s such an incredible opportunity to be here. To have this experience with this history-making group, it’s incredible to be around and be a part of.

“The intensity is awesome. Everyone is really competitive and you really want that. It’s only a short time but I feel in every training session I’m learning so much.

“And the older players especially, the level they play at week in week out. I’ve learned more in this short period than I have in a long time.

“It’s been great, I feel like I’m home with the banter and the joking around. It’s not really too new to me, I love that.

“Everyone has such a great sense of humour and really playful. Every single player is so friendly, I feel like I’ve known them for ages, they’re good like that.”

De la Harpe’s versatility and athletic endurance are sure to have appealed to Pauw and her staff; injury to Nat Elliott in December saw her slot in at centre-back with apparent ease.

“I really enjoy playing in that wing-back position. I love attacking and getting forward, putting crosses in and that is more my game, opportunities to combine and run with the ball.

“Wherever the coach wants me to play I will always give 110% and make it my own.

“This camp feels like a trial but I have no pressure or expectation on myself. I’m taking the opportunity as it is and staying present in the moment to be here amongst these girls and this team and hopefully I can play my best football.

“And hopefully be back!”