Irish prospect Tom Cannon relieved after ending Preston goal drought

Irish prospect Tom Cannon has expressed his relief after ending his goal famine as he strikes up an impressive partnership with compatriot Troy Parrott for loan club Preston.

Everton player Cannon, who has been capped at U19 level by the Republic of Ireland and is expected to make his U21 debut against Iceland next month, had failed to score in his first seven games for Preston since his January move on loan from Goodison Park.

But he struck 12 minutes into the second half of their Championship game at home to Wigan, his goal the key moment in a 2-1 win as Preston came from 1-0 down to win, though they saw the game out with 10 men as Robbie Brady was sent off for two bookable offences.

“I'm glad it went in, I thought with my luck it'd bounce off the post and not go in but it was nice when I saw it hit the back of the net,” said Cannon.

"To be fair, I wasn't overly focusing on scoring, I was more thinking about playing well because sometimes you can overthink it and beat yourself up about it.

“When Troy is in the team and plays deep it allows me to play on the shoulder more which is what I want to do. I want to play on the shoulder and run in behind. It helps whether it's Troy or Ched Evans that drops in because it leaves me space to run in behind. When they do that, as you've seen today when Al (Alan Browne) plays the ball in behind, I'm away. When I'm away I always back myself in front of goal and today it went in.

"It's nice to start every game, I had a good few chats with the manager before I came here so for him to trust me and believe in me to play and start.”

Boss Lowe hailed Cannon for his finish. "It was a fantastic strike and we've been working with him on taking that extra touch," said Lowe. "The extra touch he takes before he shoots is fantastic - very delicate. He has looked up, he knows where he's going and we've worked with him on all that. Hopefully, now that can kick him on. I have always had belief and that's why I've kept picking him.”

Meanwhile, Neil Warnock hailed Burnley as the best in the business as Michael Obafemi helped them to a 4-0 win over Warnock’s Huddersfield Town.

The Clarets were already 3-0 up when Obafemi came off the bench and completed the rout. “They’re the best side I’ve seen in the last 25 years of managing really. I’ve got to say I don’t think Vincent Kompany’s really got enough credit for what he’s done really, he brought a lot of players in, changed the style and to get them playing like that,” Warnock said.

“What I like about Burnley is they know if they’ve got to battle, they’ve got to battle at places like Millwall. They’ve got a group of players I think who can play anywhere and I think that team that played today could easily play in the Premier League now.”