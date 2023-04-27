Irish pair on comeback trail with Liverpool ahead of World Cup

Liverpool will bring injured Irish duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan back in to full training next week as the pair aim to prove their fitness ahead of the summer World Cup finals.

Veteran Fahey has been sidelined since January while Kiernan last kicked a ball in September, forcing her to miss the majority of the season with the Reds and also the World Cup qualification success as well as last two international camps.

Liverpool boss Matt Beard said last week he was conscious of the need for the pair to get fit so they can make the World Cup squad and they will now target some game time in the remaining five matches in the WSL season.

“On the injury front, Gemma Bonner will be back in training this week, Leanne Kiernan continues to progress well. If all goes well this week then we hope to have Leanne and Niamh Fahey back integrated into team training next week,” Beard told liverpoolfc.com today.

Earlier, Beard had stated his desire to help Fahey get fit in time to make Vera Pauw’s squad. “What’s important now for Niamh is getting her back fit and playing for Liverpool again before the World Cup for Ireland, so she is progressing really well now,” he said last week.

Chloe Mustaki, out since December with a groin injury, has returned to action with Bristol City, featuring as a sub in the last two games of the campaign as City won the Championship and sealed promotion back to the WSL, and Mustaki will hope to play again in the season finale at home to Birmingham City on Sunday.