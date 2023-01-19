Irish football mourns loss of Waterford legend and former international Peter Thomas

Ireland’s football family is mourning the loss of former international Peter Thomas who has died at the age of 78, following a battle with illness.

The striker-turned-goalkeeper spent the bulk of his career with his hometown club Waterford, making over 600 appearances and he was also capped twice at senior level, his second and final cap coming against then world champions Brazil in 1974.

"Waterford FC is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Peter Thomas. Widely regarded as the best goalkeeper to grace the League of Ireland, Thomas passed away today surrounded by his loving family,” the club said today.

"Affectionately known as Tommo, the goalkeeper won five league titles with the Blues and an FAI Cup during a golden era for the club. Thomas had numerous spells with the Blues over the years, making almost 600 appearances; retiring at the age of 40.

“He won two caps for the Republic of Ireland before later going on to manage Tramore AFC, the town he made his home in Ireland. May he rest in peace.”

Thomas initially came to Waterford on loan from Coventry City, arriving as a striker, and after a brief spell back at Coventry he returned to the Blues in 1967 and stayed until 1975, landing five league titles with the Blues.

After a spell in the USA from 1975 to 1978 he came back to Suirside, finishing up in 1982 but not before he had added an FAI Cup (1980) to his list of honours and then played for Galway United and Drogheda United.

One of the first English-born players to represent the Republic, qualifying through the parentage rule, he made his senior debut in a 1-0 win at home to Poland in 1973 and played for the final time in the Maracana in May 1974, a goal by Rivelino giving Brazil a 2-1 win.

After he retired, Thomas remained involved with Waterford FC and also coached Tramore FC.