| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish football has a new star in the making - what's next for Nathan Collins?

Enquires are likely after the 21-year-old stellar fortnight but should the defender try to push for a move, or develop under the guidance of one of the best centre-backs of the Premier League era?

Nathan Collins applauds Ireland&rsquo;s supporters after his impressive display in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Nathan Collins applauds Ireland&rsquo;s supporters after his impressive display in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nathan Collins applauds Ireland’s supporters after his impressive display in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nathan Collins applauds Ireland’s supporters after his impressive display in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Nathan Collins was making his way towards the team bus in Lodz on Tuesday evening when a diversion to chat with Irish media allowed him to take a brief break from his exploding phone.

It’s smoking,” smiled Collins, who admitted that he was looking forward to a holiday after the busiest period of his professional life to date, with the stress and disappointment of falling through the Premier League trap door followed by his Irish promotion and that amazing goal against Ukraine which has confirmed the view he is a special talent.

Most Watched

Privacy