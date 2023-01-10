Irish fans see red: ‘It’s very demoralising to think FIFA gave us 4pc’

An Ireland supporter who missed out on tickets to the World Cup opener against Australia has labelled the Irish allocation as “unbelievable” after the FAI received a 4pc share of tickets from FIFA.

Appearing in their first major tournament, Vera Pauw’s side face the co-hosts at the newly-rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium on July 20.

Many Irish fans were left disappointed after missing out on tickets to the in-demand game.

It has since emerged that FIFA awarded the FAI a scant allocation of just 4pc, translating to just 1,700 tickets for the 42,500-seater stadium.

It remains unclear how many tickets Ireland have been allocated for the other two group games against Canada (in Perth) and Nigeria (in Brisbane). FIFA have yet to respond after being contacted by the independent.ie for comment.

There has also been frustration with FIFA’s ticket roll-out in Australia, with many complaining about a lack of communication of sale times; some general-sale tickets became available for purchase at 3am (AEDT) last November.

While FIFA are due to open a ‘last-minute’ sales window on April 11, questions remain as to why Ireland were awarded such a paltry ticket allocation for the historic clash.

Derek Harte left Ireland and moved Down Under in 2010 and was expecting an allocation of at least 25pc for the World Cup opener.

“Having been to Ireland games for years, including two European Championships, 4pc is unheard of,” said Harte, who is based in Brisbane.

“It’s very demoralising to think FIFA gave us 4pc. A lot of us here tried for tickets. Women’s football is huge here, and Sam Kerr (Australia captain) is a god. Add Ireland on the opening night to that, and all of us wanted to get involved.

“Myself and my mates tried the FIFA general sale but couldn’t even get one ticket. I told them, ‘don’t worry, we can try the FAI allocation’.

“I thought they would get 25pc at minimum considering it’s a World Cup game. But when I logged on there were none left again.

“For us to only have 4pc is unbelievable. We would have filled it. I’m sure the (Irish) players will be sickened to see the allocation. I don’t believe that Australia got 4pc from FIFA. It doesn’t make sense.

“Hopefully, it’s moved to the Stadium Australia (82,500-seater). The game is so huge that it could be played there.”

Ireland defender Louise Quinn wrote on Twitter: “Very unfair to our Irish supporters and to us. Hoping they can dig out more tickets to create an unbelievable atmosphere.”