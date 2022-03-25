Irish fans about to see why Belgian ‘B team’ are still a special outfit

‘Disappointed from Drimnagh’ can hold off on the phone calls to Joe Duffy on Monday, and the stern letters to the papers to moan about being short-changed by bringing Conor and Saoirse to Lansdowne Road tomorrow.

Belgium are in town but their stars are not. Given that manager Roberto Martinez knows everything there is to know about his key players, anyone with 50 caps or more was given a pass on international duty this week. So no sign of De Bruyne, Lukaku, Courtois, Meunier or Witsel – possibly the best five-a-side in world football right now, but a crop of players not needed this week. A bit like buying a ticket to see Nathan Carter and ending up with his younger brother on stage. The only Hazard this week is Thorgan, the lesser-known sibling of the more stellar Eden.

In fairness, Belgium had made it very clear well in advance of the game that they would be travelling light when it came to the ‘Golden Generation’, as Martinez wanted to cast his eye over fringe players who could try to break into his World Cup squad between now and departure to Qatar in December, so any ticket-buying members of the Irish public disgusted at the De Bruyne no-show have no case to make if they did want to ‘Talk To Joe’.

The Irish should prepare to feast their eyes on the talent in red, as even Belgium’s ‘B team’ is still special.

In response, their fringe players need to show that they can not only match up to the standards set by that De Bruyne-led ‘Golden Generation’ era, but go one better by actually winning a major international tournament. Some in Belgium have taken a step back and have taken to calling that recent crop of players the ‘Bronze Generation’, because De Bruyne and company do go close but never win anything. They go to major tournaments as favourites but come away empty-handed.

As Stephen Kenny’s side find their feet, the strength in depth that Belgium have available shows the difference between the talent pools which Martinez and Kenny fish in. Aside from the absentees already mentioned, Belgium have also rested Toby Alderweireld, Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Dries Mertens and Timothy Castagne. More than an entire XI of elite players left out.

But the replacements are no slouches. Defender Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) and midfielder Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) are names to watch while the highly rated Siebe van der Heyden (Union SG) and Wout Faes (Reims) should make their senior débuts.

But it’s up front where Belgium, even in a squad missing the trio of Hazard, Lukaku and Mertens (a mere 120 international goals between them), offer sheer power and class. The quartet of Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Divock Origi and Adnan Januzaj are familiar in these parts from their time in England. But relative rookies like Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) and Dante Vanzeir (Union SG), all four aged 23 or under, are stars in the making.

Kenny had already noted the threat posed by Doku (19). He played when Belgium beat Adam Idah and Troy Parrott’s Ireland 2-0 at the U-17 Euro finals in England in 2018, and in 2019 he was starring for Belgium when the U-17 Euro finals were held in Ireland. “Doku is a future star,” says Kenny. “When we played them in the U-17s here in Tallaght, it was Doku who caught the eye.”

Forward Yari Verschaeren (20) is little-known here but Josh Cullen knows all about his Anderlecht team-mate. “Yari is a very good young player, plays for us, and played a lot this season, got a lot of goals and assists for us,” Cullen said yesterday. “There’s definitely a lot of talent coming through, Yari and a few other players from the Belgian league who are good strong players.”

One player who excites locals in Belgium is Charles De Ketelaere, a 21-year-old forward from Club Brugge who is touted as the next big export. It’s hard to work out if it’s an honour or a curse that he’s already been labelled as “the next De Bruyne” but the succession plan was evident when a pass from De Bruyne set up De Ketelaere to score his first senior goal for the national team, in a 2-1 win over Italy in a Nations League play-off. At the other end of the age scale is Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken. About to turn 30 this year, he is eager to move up the international ladder. This week he was asked if the new breed can challenge the Golden Generation. “There will always be new generations, but the current generation will always be unique,” Vanaken said.

That Golden Generation delivered thrilling football but no trophies. The Red Devils on view in Dublin tomorrow are trying to not only live up to the hype, but deliver where great teams have failed, and the friendly with Ireland could be a key phase in the development of future stars like Doku, Verschaeren and Van der Heyden.