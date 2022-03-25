independent

Irish fans about to see why Belgian ‘B team’ are still a special outfit

Kevin De Bruyne given a week off but Stephen Kenny and co wary of future stars like Doku

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping his side can produce tomorrow in Dublin against a diluted Belgium team. Photo: Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping his side can produce tomorrow in Dublin against a diluted Belgium team. Photo: Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping his side can produce tomorrow in Dublin against a diluted Belgium team. Photo: Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping his side can produce tomorrow in Dublin against a diluted Belgium team. Photo: Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

‘Disappointed from Drimnagh’ can hold off on the phone calls to Joe Duffy on Monday, and the stern letters to the papers to moan about being short-changed by bringing Conor and Saoirse to Lansdowne Road tomorrow.

Belgium are in town but their stars are not. Given that manager Roberto Martinez knows everything there is to know about his key players, anyone with 50 caps or more was given a pass on international duty this week. So no sign of De Bruyne, Lukaku, Courtois, Meunier or Witsel – possibly the best five-a-side in world football right now, but a crop of players not needed this week. A bit like buying a ticket to see Nathan Carter and ending up with his younger brother on stage. The only Hazard this week is Thorgan, the lesser-known sibling of the more stellar Eden.

