Irish Euros bid seeking three automatic spots for co-hosts

Noel Mooney: 'Whatever the legal stuff is around Casement Park, for example, we really want Northern Ireland to host matches'

THE joint bid to co-host the Euro 2028 finals, which includes the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, has asked UEFA to consider setting aside at least three slots for automatic qualification for finals – with a “back-up” ticket to the tournament for any of the teams that fail to make it through the standard qualification.

But Welsh FA CEO Noel Mooney, previously a senior official with the FAI, admits Northern Ireland may have to settle for providing logistical support unless the Casement Park project can happen to allow Belfast host games because Windsor Park’s chances of getting matches are slim.

The CEOs of the five associations – England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic – will hold a conference call today for an update on their bid to co-host the 2028 finals. Turkey are the only opposition to the UK/Irish bid.

The preliminary bid dossier was submitted last month, with a final dossier due next April. UEFA’s Executive Committee will make a decision on the host next September.

The associations have been in touch with UEFA to work out a format for qualification, and how many slots for automatic participation will be made available for the joint bid.

It was mooted last month that as England and the Republic are the only ones from the five associations offering more than one venue, that they would get two automatic qualification slots.

But the joint bid has asked UEFA about the option of having at least three slots at the finals set aside for the co-hosts, who would all still compete in the qualification process and then be offered a place at the finals in the event of non-qualification.

“There’s a proposal gone in, we have to see what their [UEFA] feedback is as well, they’re the competition organisers and they’ll give us a view. Ideally we’d like to have five spaces if we could,” said Mooney, confirming that Wales have just one venue (Cardiff) as part of the bid while Dublin has two (Aviva Stadium and Croke Park).

“If we [Wales] don’t qualify automatically, which I hope we do, then it’s unlikely that we’ll get five spaces. If it’s three spaces, who gets them, if it’s two spaces, who gets them. That still has to be worked out.

“Our hope would be that we qualify automatically. If we don’t, then you’d have criteria. Say for example the Republic of Ireland and England qualify out of it, and there’s three left, then you’ve three spaces.

“We want as many spaces as we can, and we want as many matches as we can, so it’s like a bunfight to get the most.”

A revamp of Windsor Park has been suggested as a way of getting games to Belfast but the capacity of 18,500 is well below the minimum of 30,000, so Northern Ireland’s hopes appear to rest on a new Casement Park.

“Whatever the legal stuff is around Casement Park, for example, we really want Northern Ireland to host matches, all of us,” Mooney said.

“We’re just hopeful they can get it over the line and get whatever arrangement to host matches in Northern Ireland as it would be really disappointing if we hosted the Euros without games in Northern Ireland.

Casement Park is the option they [IFA] have put forward certainly, so all I see is Casement Park and hopefully that is built before Euro 28," said Mooney.

" If for whatever reason Casement Park is not built you would still want them part of the bid, of course you would. In a tournament sometimes you do other things other than hosting matches. Like a media centre or where the referees operate from.”



