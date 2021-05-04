Irish blood, Irish heart - there was a lot more to Alan McLoughlin than that goal in Belfast

There was much more to Alan McLoughlin's life than the goal which will inevitably headline the Irish response to his passing.

But it's a powerful legacy to leave too, a contribution to Irish sporting history that will outlive all of us.

His goal in Belfast on an intense November night in 1993 spawned thousands of stories and journeys, booking a ticket for an American summer which was the last proper hurrah of a glorious era of trailblazing adventures under Jack Charlton.

For a generation of Irish adults, it delivered some of the greatest days of their lives. For the children of the day, it provided images that will always be referenced in any discussion of their earliest memories.

It's why today's news has stopped a lot of people in their tracks; McLoughlin is the first Irish player of that major tournament era to pass away, a group that live on in the mind's eye as an energetic mischievous squad that was enjoying the adventure.

But there is no such thing as eternal youth and life after football presents new challenges. McLoughlin faced an unfair amount of those in a protracted battle with illness.

He always spoke proudly of his achievements with Ireland, yet couldn't hide his frustration when there was a sense that the respect wasn't reciprocated by the FAI.

The Delaney-era Association fostered strong relationships with ex-players, many of whom had stints as ambassadors or in other roles of that nature, but they had to apologise to McLoughlin for a 'complete oversight' in 2018 when he wasn't invited to a friendly with Northern Ireland timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his finest hour.

McLoughlin spoke modestly about his playing abilities, accepting that he was peripheral at times because of the talent at Charlton's disposal, yet he was still intensely proud of his Irish legacy and understandably felt that he shouldn't have been overlooked.

The proliferation of English accents in Charlton's squad often led to generalisations about their connection with the country. Behind every voice lay a family story and McLoughlin was Irish blood, Irish heart. His mother came from Limerick and his father from Galway.

In 1990, with his performances at Swindon capturing attention that would earn him a £1m move to Southampton, he was simultaenously called up by both England and Ireland for a 'B' international. McLoughlin spoke to his mother and opted to go with Ireland.

Friends back in his native Manchester struggled to understand. But national identity is a complex subject. "It was the right choice both professionally and morally," said McLoughlin in his autobiography.

He was a childhood pal of Oasis star Noel Gallagher, who spoke on the Late Late Show last week about how his parents' entire circle of friends was Irish.

The 'Manchester Irish' contingent remains strong today but when the FAI go looking for players, they often find that the link goes too far back in the family tree to allow potential recruits to be eligible. There's no such thing as a great granny rule.

But it was different for McLoughlin; his clan's path to emigration was closer to the present tense when the call came and his delighted parents were in the crowd when he scored against the English second string. There was no looking back from there. McLoughlin's competitive debut for Ireland was also against England, a cameo in Cagliari in the 1990 World Cup. He was introduced minutes before Kevin Sheedy's equaliser.

His club career was largely spent at the top of the English second tier and, while his big money move was from Swindon to Southampton, he had greater success in a lengthy stint with Portsmouth, scoring 68 times in 391 games.

He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2011 and also coached at academy and first team level there.

In March, when it emerged that he was ill and in need of help, the reaction showcased his popularity and the impact he made at all levels of the game along the way. He has been taken far too soon, but Ireland will always cherish his memory.