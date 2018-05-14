Irish blind football team make huge strides at Euro Challenge Cup

The Republic of Ireland blind football team finished second in the Euro Challenge Cup in Poland last weekend.

The team were drawn in Group A of the competition alongside hosts Poland and Switzerland while top seed Hungary faced Belarus and Austria in Group B.

Ireland got off to a slow start in the competition with a 1-0 loss to the hosts before emerging from the group on goal difference thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Donnacha McCarthy getting the all-important goal. In the semi-final, great defense saw Alex Whelan’s men play out a 0-0 draw against the top seeds Hungary, before advancing to the final after a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself for Ireland in the final as they cruelly lost out to Poland on a scoreline of 1-0 again. Ireland only gained international recognition for blind football this year and the Challenge Cup marks significant improvement for the team. Head coach Alex Whelan said that reaching the ultimate round of the competition has a big effect on the Irish players.

"It’s huge absolutely huge for these lads," he said. "Our aim at the start was just to go as far as we could but it was our first time reaching a final ever.

"In the build-up to tournaments we train constantly. It’s the first time we've made it that far so it was really big." Whelan said that since gaining international recognition, the ability of his side has gone from strength to strength.

"We went to Romania last year and the lads showed a lot of improvements. But this year the lads have really, really stepped their game up," he said.

"The quality of football, the quality of play has gone through the roof. It’s all down to the lads, not just at training with us but at home as well."

The Irish blind football team has a bright future and while Whelan appreciates the support that the team received he said that he would like to see more people enjoying the sport. "It’s onwards and upwards now. I think this has really geed everybody up," he said. "I think the fact that we have got far in a tournament and that it’s the first time we’ve gotten that far really shows that we are progressing and we have a lot of support from home which is great as well.

"This is first team to be more popular and I don't see why not. If anyone sees the game they are amazed. It's such an impressive sport when you see it played."

