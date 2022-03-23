Ireland/UK bid for Euro 2028 faces shock challenge as Russia and Turkey express interest

Ireland and the UK have registered their interest in hosting Euro 2028. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The joint UK/Irish bid to host Euro 2028 now faces competition as Russia, despite being an international pariah banned by UEFA and FIFA, have made an audacious bid to host the finals.

And a bid from Turkey, which had appeared to be dead in the water, is now back on the agenda.

Today is the deadline for interested parties to submit an expression of interest in hosting the finals to UEFA, and it was reported last week that the British/Irish bid would effectively have a solo run with no opposition. Earlier in the process, Italy had withdrawn from the race to host Euro 2028 to focus on a bid for the finals in 2032 while Turkey, disappointed in previous attempts to win hosting rights, were also expected to back off.

A Balkan bid, involving Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, was mooted but it was unclear today if they would enter even as a formality with little chance of winning.

The FAI today confirmed that they would be part of the bid involving England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and backers of the bid had hoped for a one-horse race to guarantee success.

But today the Russian FA said they would make a bid. “The executive committee decided that we would apply to host the European Championship 2028 and Euro 2032,” Sergey Anokhin, a senior official with the Russian FA, told Moscow media today.

Russia have been banned from all football activity by UEFA and FIFA as part of the sanctions in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Valeri Karpin's side kicked out of the playoffs for the World Cup finals in Qatar and their proposed playoff opponents, Poland, given a bye into the playoff final.

Given the level of sanctions imposed on Russia and the ongoing violence in Ukraine, a Russian bid would have no chance of success and their expression of interest today is seen as a political statement by the Kremlin. But Turkey could revive their bid to at least pose a challenge to the UK/Ireland bid.

The window for expressions of interest to UEFA closes at 5pm today. Seven days later, UEFA will inform competing bids of "bid requirements" and UEFA will formally reveal the list of bidders on April 5th.

Parties then have to submit a preliminary bid application by October 12th, with the final bid details demanded by UEFA for April 2023. The decision will be made by UEFA's Executive Committee in September 2023.