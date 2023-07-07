Ireland’s World Cup opponents Nigeria issue strike threat over bonuses

Ireland’s World Cup opponents Nigeria have been rocked by a pre-tournament row over bonus which has led to a threat from the squad to boycott their opening game of the finals.

Nigerian media outlet The Punch today reported on a dispute between the squad and the Nigerian Football Federation, just after their panel arrived in Australia, with un-named players issuing a threat to go on strike. Nigeria play Canada in their opening game of the finals and are Ireland’s final group opponents.

FIFA have guaranteed a fee of at least €30,0000 for each player taking part in the finals but Nigeria’s players were expecting to get other payments from their own FA (NFF).

Today’s reports indicate that the players were told by FA officials that the FIFA payment would be the only one on offer, and also that the players pool would not – as promised – get a further 30% cut from the overall tournament fee paid to national associations by FIFA.

“We are going ahead to press for our demands. We are ready to go as far as missing our first game against Canada July 21 because this has to stop,” read a quote from an un-named player as reported by The Punch.

“The (NFF) General Secretary told us that we won’t be paid match bonuses at the World Cup because FIFA had already given each player $30,000 for the group stage. He also said we won’t get 30 per cent from the $1,560,000 FIFA would give the NFF.

“We were shocked, team morale went down immediately because we couldn’t believe what the man was saying.

“Since the federation is treating us like this, we have decided to stage a protest before the competition begins, so that the whole world will know what we are passing through. We can’t keep suffering and smiling.

“At the last World Cup, the same thing happened and we were shortchanged, we won’t allow this to happen any longer.

"They dare not treat the Super Eagles like this. Is it because we are women? We must put a stop to this this time around.”

Player protests over bonuses were an issue for Nigeria at the last World Cup, in 2019, as skipper Desire Oparanozie was stripped of the captaincy and then dropped from the squad for four years after she led those protests.