Ireland's World Cup hopes suffer early blow as John Egan is ruled out for eight weeks

John Egan will miss the March World Cup double header through injury

Stephen Kenny's worst fears have been realised after John Egan was ruled out of March's World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirmed this morning that Egan dislocated his toe in his club's defeat to West Ham earlier this week.

He is set for eight weeks on the sidelines as a consequence of a setback he incurred making a block late in the game with scans revealing the bad news.

The 28-year-old is a key part of Kenny's plans but has effectively been unavailable since the October playoff defeat to Slovakia.

He missed the remaining four Nations League games due to a combination of Covid dramas and concussion with an early blow in the November friendly with England bringing an end to his contribution to that window.

His absence creates a dilemma for Kenny with his regular partner Shane Duffy already going through a rough patch at Celtic.

Ciaran Clark could be poised to capitalise with a recall although Burnley's Kevin Long and West Brom's Dara O'Shea are also in the equation.

Egan will also miss the home qualifier with Luxembourg and the Aviva friendly with Qatar.

Online Editors