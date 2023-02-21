Ireland’s Will Smallbone is an underrated talent, according to Stoke boss Alex Neil: ‘He’s unbelievable’

Will Smallbone of Stoke City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston North End at Deepdale last October.

Irish prospect Will Smallbone has been tipped for a big future in the game on the back of his impressive loan spell with Stoke City.

The Southampton player, who turned 23 today, has thrived on a season-long spell at Stoke, with 31 appearances under his belt, form which helped him get a call-up to the senior Ireland squad last year, though he was not capped in the games against Norway and Malta.

“I think Will Smallbone, in my opinion, is a completely underrated player," Stoke boss Alex Neil told Stoke-on-Trent Live. "If you look at what Will brings to the team, his legs are to die for. He’s unbelievable in terms of the amount of ground he covers in a game. When he’s not there is when you recognise it the most.

“Will, generally, in any training session or any game, churns out the most distance compared to anyone on a regular basis. Also technically, I think his understanding of pressing and jumping and locking things on is excellent.

“There is so much more to come from Will,” Neil added. “The next element of his game will come and it’s just a matter of time.

“He’s not going to be naturally creative number 10, nor somebody who plays in pockets and plays on the half-turn all the time. He’s industrious, he runs beyond the ball.

“But what he will do is add more assists, he’ll add more goals and he’s a throwback to the midfield player who will hit the box late and land on things. He’s more than capable of doing that and he will get more goals. There are no doubts in my mind about that.”