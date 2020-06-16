Ireland's Slovakia playoff set for October slot as League of Ireland clubs face one-legged Euro qualifiers

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side could take on Slovakia in their Euro 2020 playoff on October 7. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ireland's Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia is set to take place in the first week of October, while the League of Ireland's four European contenders face one-off ties in mid-August in plans that are expected to be ratified by UEFA's Executive Committee tomorrow.

European football's most powerful committee will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the club and international calendar for 2020 and their ruminations will be of particular interest on these shores.

It should lay out the schedule for Stephen Kenny's opening months in charge and provide clarity to League of Ireland clubs, who feared their European campaigns would be kiboshed by the Covid-19 crisis.

All plans are subject to committee agreement and the health climate remaining stable, but the main scenario on the table will see the Euro 2020 playoffs function as the first game in international triple-headers in October (playoff semi-finals) and November (final).

With the enlarged windows for matches stretching from Wednesday to Wednesday - as opposed to Thursday to Tuesday - it means that Wednesday October 7 is now emerging as a likely date for the showdown with Slovakia in Bratislava.

That would be Kenny's third game in charge following the September double-header away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland.

The Bratislava game would be in the same window as a home game with Wales and a trip to take on the Finns.

If Ireland can get past Slovakia, they would travel to face the winner of the Bosnia and Northern Ireland encounter to kick off the November window.

Under the plans, Wednesday November 11 would be a likely final date.

Kenny's charges are due to travel to Wales and host Bulgaria in that window. The commercial value of the Nations League for centralised TV contracts meant that UEFA were always keen to save those fixtures but the dates of individual matches may have to be tweaked.

The League of Ireland's European quartet had to suffer through speculation about where their games stood, but they will all get a chance to play.

However, the first three qualifying rounds in the Champions League and Europa League are set to be one-legged affairs, with the draw determining who gets home advantage.

Those ties are scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 17, with the draws pencilled in for August 9 and August 10.

A strict regionalisation is not on the cards, although UEFA do tend to apply geographical considerations to pots when they are finalising the draw procedure.

UEFA's ability to finish the 2019/20 Champions League and Europa League competitions, and the anticipation that the 2020/21 campaigns should proceed unaffected from a broadcast perspective, has removed viable concerns that prize money for the qualifying rounds would be slashed.

But the organisers are exploring avenues to compensate sides who inherit the extra expense of being drawn away for one-off fixtures so the financial implications of the change to the format will have to be thrashed out in the next 24-48 hours.

Dundalk enter the Champions League, with Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians in the Europa League draw. Vinny Perth's Dundalk side will be seeded in their draw, and also have a backdoor route into the Europa League qualifiers if they lose out.

Their preparations for the games are caught up in the confusion around the League of Ireland's return, with the four-team tournament set to be scrapped in an attempt to get the league going from the start of August.

