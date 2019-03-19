Ireland's Richard Keogh to play against Gibraltar with broken hand

Richard Keogh has turned down surgery on his broken hand to make himself available for the Republic of Ireland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar.

The Derby defender suffered the injury during his side's 0-0 draw with Stoke at the weekend, but is preparing to play in Saturday's game - if selected - wearing a lightweight cast.

Keogh said: "I went for the X-ray and at first they were talking about surgery. This was before I spoke to the hand surgeon and I didn't particularly want to do that.

"When I spoke to him, I just said, 'Listen, if there's a chance of me playing, I just want to carry on playing if that's at all possible. I don't want to have surgery'. I'd rather just take the risk, I suppose, and just crack on.

"He saw the X-ray and said, 'I think we can do that'. If it hadn't been the middle of my finger where it's protected by the other two, I think I might have had to have surgery and been out for bit."

Press Association