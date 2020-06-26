Ireland's new dates for Nations League games in October and November confirmed

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side will face Wales in their UEFA Nations League opener on Sunday October 11. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

UEFA have confirmed the new dates for Ireland's Nations League games in October and November.

As expected, Stephen Kenny's fixtures in those international windows have been pushed back on account of the addition of the Euro 2020 playoffs into the schedule to form triple headers.

The Dublin game with Wales will now take place a day later than scheduled on Sunday October 11.

And the trip to Finland has also been adjusted by 24 hours with that game now on Wednesday October 14.

Ireland will take on Slovakia in their Euro 2020 semi on Thursday October 8.

If Kenny's men succeed in that match, they will travel to take on the winners of the Bosnia/Northern Ireland encounter on Thursday November 12.

If they lose, they will play a friendly on either Wednesday November 11 and November 12.

Either way, the November Nations League games are now two days later than the original date.

Kenny's charges now meet the Welsh in Cardiff on Sunday November 15 with Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday November 18.

There is no adjustment to the September schedule so the new manager's first game in charge will be away to Bulgaria on Thursday September 3 and the first home fixture will be against Finland three days later.

The FAI remain hopeful they will be able to allow a restricted number of fans into the Aviva Stadium for that encounter.

UEFA are allowing the health picture in each country to determine the policy on spectators in stadiums.

