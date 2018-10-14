WALES have confirmed that Gareth Bale will not travel to Dublin for Tuesday's nations League game against the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland's Nations League task gets a little easier as Gareth Bale ruled out of Wales visit

Bale, who missed last week's friendly against Spain in Cardiff, was a major doubt for Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of the Dublin test, though Giggs was not abandoning hope that the Welsh talisman could be available.

But the Welsh FA confirmed on twitter on Sunday that Bale would not feature. "Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad," the Welsh FA said.

Ronan Curtis has been promoted to the Irish senior squad from the U21 panel while Callum O'Dowda is being assessed.

Online Editors