Ireland’s Nations League clashes with Ukraine and Scotland to be rescheduled due to World Cup play-off

UEFA will have to find a new date for Ireland's Nations League matches in June against Ukraine and Scotland after the World Cup play-off between those two countries was put back until that month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on the World Cup play-offs: Poland effectively have a bye in their semi-final against Russia after UEFA banned all club and national teams from Russia from competing in any of their tournaments, although the Russian FA have appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Poland will now play either Sweden or the Czech Republic in a play-off final, with the prize of a World Cup place at stake.

Ukraine were due to play away to Scotland in their play-off semi-final at the end of this month but a request by the Ukrainian FA to postpone that game, for obvious reasons, has been accepted by UEFA and FIFA, and they will formally announce in the next 24 hours that the tie will be moved to June.

That also affects Wales and Austria as the winners of their semi final will play the winners of the Scotland-Ukraine tie.

The FAI are involved as they are due to play both Ukraine and Scotland in the Nations League in June. New dates for a possible World Cup semi-final and final play-off are not confirmed but Saturday June 4 has been mentioned for the semi-final with the play-off final on June 7.

Ireland are in the same Nations League group as Scotland and Ukraine, with fixtures on June 4th (home v Ukraine) and June 11 (home v Scotland).

"The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the postponement of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off game between Scotland and Ukraine. We are currently in talks with UEFA on the implications of this postponement for our UEFA Nations League fixtures in June and will update when we have more information," and FAI statement today said.

Ukraine are clearly not in a position to fulfil a fixture this month but there is no guarantee that a national team which has many home-based players would be able to play in June.

UEFA and FIFA would then have to decide whether to let the World Cup play-offs just go ahead without Ukraine, give Scotland a bye into the final to play Wales/Austria, or to admit the next-ranked side, Finland, into the World Cup in their place but there will be pressure on UEFA and FIFA to give Ukraine as much time as possible.