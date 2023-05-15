Ireland’s Mikey Johnston set for permanent Portuguese switch after helping loan club reach Europe

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes will consider a summer bid to sign Ireland international Mikey Johnston on a permanent deal after the Celtic loanee helped the side secure European qualification for next season.

Johnston played the 90 minutes as Vitoria beat Rio Ave on Sunday night, putting them fifth in the league table and with two games left, they are guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League.

Johnston scored once in 24 appearances for the side since he moved there on loan from Parkhead and while he did struggle for game time in the early stages of the season, he was impressive in the second half of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract with Celtic as he signed an extension before heading to Portugal on loan and he is said to be rated by manager Ange Postecoglou.

But he started just 16 league games in the previous two seasons for the club, largely due to injury, and the player would not be keen on spending another season at Celtic mainly on the bench.

He will link up with the Ireland squad when the Portuguese season ends ahead of the June qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar but Johnston will be eager to hear if he is in Postecoglou’s plans for next term, especially as the Bhoys are planning for their Champions League campaign.

Celtic’s Irish youth cap Rocco Vata expected to feature more prominently next season leading to added competition for Johnston, and if the club do not see a starting role for the winger, they would be open to the sale of Johnston, which would interest current club Vitoria.

“I want to enjoy football and I want to play, I don't want to sit on the bench and not get games, I just want to feel important,” Johnston said after his Ireland debut in March.

"Last season I did still play 20 games for Celtic so it's not like I was pushed out the door, I played in a cup final for him [Postecoglou], he gave me an extra year when I left the club so that gave me the faith to say he wants me to come back to the club and produce.

“I needed consistency, needed more minutes, we had an honest conversation and he said it was best I went elsewhere, to get them minutes and I was fine with that. I needed a bit of a freshen-up, opinions on me weren't accurate and I wanted to change that. I had to get away from the UK, to be honest.”