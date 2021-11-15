Ireland’s late, late show offers hope but the reliance on Duffy remains concern for Kenny

The young players, like the immense Gavin Bazunu, are finding their feet while Ireland have found their level.

Finishing third in a five-team group, above the pretty dismal Azerbaijan and, just about ahead of the improving Luxembourg, is a fair assessment of where the Republic of Ireland stand right now, unable to beat the top seeds, narrowly capable of beating Azerbaijan and Luxembourg away from home but only after dismal days at home to those two nations.

FIFA’s top man, Gianni Infantino, was among the 9,286 crowd in Luxembourg last night but it’s hard to imagine when dignitaries like him will see Ireland at a major finals again and not a

dead-rubber of a qualifier at the end of a campaign which is forgettable when viewed through Irish eyes.

Foundations for better things are in place, with players like Bazunu, Josh Cullen, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jason Knight adapting well to life at this level, and this exposure with Ireland should surely mean that Ogbene won’t be playing for third-tier side Rotherham United for much longer while Knight only increases in value from game to game.

But, despite the comfort of the scoreline from a 3-0 away in Ireland’s game-plan remains a work in progress, the reliance on Adam Idah still a conundrum that Stephen Kenny needs to solve as better teams than Luxembourg will not be as open or as forgiving when real tests start on the road to Euro 2024. Better teams will also remember to mark Shane Duffy in the box, a basic omission from Luxembourg last night, and a costly one, as the game could have swung the way of the home side before Duffy broke their resistance.

Bazunu proved his value, again, last night with a great save to deny Luxembourg a certain goal midway through the first half and again in the second half when a lapse of concentration by Duffy left the teenage ’keeper exposed, and without him, this 3-0 win could have been twisted the other way around in favour of the home side.

For all the improvement that has come in Ireland’s play, the end product is, for long spells in games, limp and unconvincing and a set-piece delivery to Duffy’s head, a cornerstone of the Mick McCarthy era, remains the best route to goal, at least for the initial salvo to break down a dogged side who can then be picked off with a well-worked second goal from Ogbene, a goal orchestrated by the ever-improving Jeff Hendrick and bright spark Jason Knight. As a gambit, it worked last night but it’s also a gamble that won’t always pay off.

Luxembourg were ably dealing with the threat, or lack of, from the front three in orange shirts, Adam Idah looking every inch a player who badly needs a change of fortunes at club level to kickstart his Ireland career. No goals after 13 caps for Adam Idah is nothing like the goal drought that John Aldridge endured in his early days in green but, even allowing for his age, Idah’s form is a concern and Kenny needs to find a way that does not place so much weight on the Cork man’s shoulders.

In the end it looked facile but Ireland’s best two chances in the first half came from the old reliable sources: a defensive slip by an opponent, a dreadful pass out of defence from Christopher Martins which presented a gift of possession to Ogbene, who was denied by a superb save from the Luxembourg ’keeper; and then a set-piece, a corner from Josh Cullen and a header from a tall defender, John Egan in this case. An ordinary Luxembourg were using their second-choice ’keeper, a man from their domestic league and defenders who play for middling clubs like Sparta Rotterdam and Young Boys Bern, but were also making Ireland look ordinary, at least for an hour.

Luxembourg can feel hard done by, denied what looked like a legitimate goal which would have put them 1-0 up and possibly en route to victory and that yearned-for third place finish, yet can only have themselves to blame, for slack finishing from Gerson Rodrigues who should have done better, and then awful marking for the lead goal from Ireland.

Kenny suffered a lot of blows in the early days of his reign so he’ll take the breaks like that but for the side to really progress, lessons from this campaign, and from last night, must be taken on board, not stashed away and forgotten.

The large travelling support hailed Kenny and the boys in orange after the game and there is a strong bond between support and the team, with vocal backing for Kenny, but the poor start to the campaign can never be repeated, Ireland unable to afford needing a win in Luxembourg on the last day of the group to avoid a

fourth-place finish.

It’s to the team’s credit, and that of the staff, that the Irish side coped with some poor decision-making and then delivered later on, Knight in particular a sight to behold.

In the lead up to this international double-header, Ronnie Whelan looked back to his previous, and only, visit to Luxembourg, in the line of national duty, for a Euro ‘88 qualifier. “The pitch was absolutely shite, we played pretty poorly, but won the game,” Whelan recalled of that qualifier.

At the time of Whelan’s tussle with them, Luxembourg were one of Europe’s weakest nations, Ireland would in that campaign become one of only seven countries to qualify for the Euros, and yet Ireland struggled, really struggled against them.

Ireland needed a result and a performance last night, with no excuses. They delivered both, albeit after some less than impressive spells in the first hour before Duffy kicked down that door and opened up the game. Better days ahead but better is also needed.