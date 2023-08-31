Ireland’s Joe Hodge to miss up to four weeks with hamstring injury

Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford has confirmed his captain Joe Hodge will miss September's Euro 2025 qualifiers and will be sidelined for up for four weeks after the Wolves midfielder picked up a hamstring injury on club duty this week.

“It's a big blow for Joe. It's a blow for the U-21s,” said Crawford, after naming his 24-strong squad for his side’s double-header against Turkey and San Marino at Turner’s Cross.

“He leads by example. I just had a conversation with him on the way in. He's not too bad, it's a grade two hamstring strain so he is looking at three to four weeks out. It’s disappointing as it was his first performance under the new manager (Gary O’Neil), he wanted to prove how good he is.

“He has come back from worse injuries than that and proved himself. He has said if there's any chance he can come over and watch the games, it's something we would be open to but first and foremost he needs to look after the hamstring.”

Having scored on his U-21 debut last March, there was no place for Tom Cannon in the squad as the Everton striker continues to reflect on his international future, having been approached by England’s U-21s earlier this summer.

“I have been in touch with Tom since (last June) and there's been no change. I think he has a lot going on with his club, but we are still in the same space as we were in June,” said Crawford.

One player who is set to feature heavily in the upcoming campaign is Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran, with Crawford hailing the Dubliner’s abilities after he joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan last week.

“I was there the day Andrew came up to an U-16 trial in Abbottstown when his jersey was about three sizes too big for him!,” smiled Crawford.

“We have laughed about that. Andrew is a really talented footballer. I've gone over on numerous occasions to watch him at Brighton and I would have paid in. He sees passes, he can go by players and works exceptionally hard off the ball. Above all that, he is a great character and has a great attitude to the game.”

While Hodge and Moran have featured before at U-21 level, Crawford added six new faces to the squad for this window, with Zak Gilsenan, Tyler Goodrham, Adam Murphy, Alex Murphy, Tony Springett and Owen Mason all receiving their first U-21 call ups on Thursday.

The U-21 boss admitted it wasn’t the easiest squad to pick and singled out Blackburn’s Gilsenan and Oxford United’s Tyler Goodrham as one of many to watch out for in the Cork double-header.

“We picked a balanced squad, certainly an attacking squad, but there are also players that can play multiple positions,” he added.

“You look at Zak who scored on Wednesday for Blackburn. We’ve been aware of Zak for a long time. I think what he’ll bring in is real creativity. He can score goals and above all he is desperate to play with the Republic of Ireland,” added Crawford, with Gilsenan previously representing Australia at underage before linking up with the Irish U-19s in 2021.

“Tyler Goodrham is another one who has been on the radar for a long time. He’s hit a rich vein of form (three goals in his last two games) and international football is a reward for players who are playing well at their club. He’s come into Oxford’s first team and is another one who can score goals. He works exceptionally hard in possession and out of possession. It’s an exciting squad.”

Former Ireland defender Paul McShane was confirmed as U-21 assistant coach earlier this week with Crawford saying his team were “over the moon” with the appointment.

“Paul is somebody that certainly fits what we’re looking for,” he said of McShane, who will combine his new role with his current job as lead coach of Manchester United’s U-15 academy.

“He’s had an unbelievable playing career. I have met Paul a few times, I’ve seen him on the Pro Licence course. He’s a real eager, enthusiastic coach that wants to learn. He’s captained our country before and I think he’ll certainly be a presence. We’re over the moon with him.

“It also gives me an opportunity to say thank you to Trevor Croly who was with us for the last two windows. Trevor was excellent and I think the input that he had with the U-21s will certainly not be forgotten. He’s a top, top coach.”

Euro U-21 Championship Qualifiers - Group A

Ireland U-21 v Turkey U-21, Friday, September 8, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 7.30pm

Ireland U-21 v San Marino U-21, Tuesday September 12, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 7.30pm