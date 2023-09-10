Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 all but over after Netherlands defeat

Ten years to the day after Giovanni Trapattoni managed Ireland for the last time, Stephen Kenny's position as the incumbent in that role became more tenuous as a 2-1 loss at home to the Netherlands has ended even the desperately faint hopes of a top-two finish.

And despite a pre-match claim by Kenny's counterpart Ronald Koeman that Ireland were "inferior", the great pity from a pulsating night at Lansdowne Road is that Ireland, despite the advantage of an early lead, were unable to ask more questions of a rather ordinary-looking Netherlands outfit.

The teams traded first-half penalties, the first from Adam Idah with the response by Cody Gakpo, but all it took to win this for the so-called Dutch masters was a very British-style goal - a cross headed in from the right and a sharp touch from the bustling centre forward, Manchester United flop Wout Weghost - to win it.

Dutch guile was in hiding for long spells before coming out on top, and this Holland team which beat Ireland in front of 49,807 fans are not a patch on the sublime French outfit who defeated Ireland in Paris. But their experience on the field won this, and the nous of their manager who made half-time switches in personnel and formation to get the better of Kenny and his team, Kenny's changes making no impact. By the end, Ireland's game plan to rescue the game - and the campaign and the manager - was to shunt Shane Duffy up front.

Alan Browne had the best game of his Ireland career and Jason Knight offered invention in transition, but Matt Doherty had one of his less impressive outings in a green shirt while the decision-making of Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene was left wanting. Dutch subs made an impact while the succession of Irish replacements - Ryan Manning, Jamie McGrath, Will Smallbone - had nothing to contribute in the time they had.

Despair at the final whistle, and yet there had been hope. Far too many games in the Kenny era, especially in those horrid goal-free early days, were devoid of tension and entertainment.

This game, Holland's first competitive game in Dublin in 22 years, was breathless stuff: in the first half alone there were two converted penalties, three bookings, a series of calamities from Dutch keeper Mark Flekken and his defenders with two top-class saves from his opposite number Gavin Bazunu at the other end. The menace was dealt with by Bazunu but there was always that fear that Ronald Koeman's men could keep coming up with those chances until they got their way.

'Flekken' can be translated from Dutch into English as 'flake' and the Netherlands No. 1 was about as flaky as any keeper seen at Lansdowne Road of late, looking like the had the potential to crumble and melt like a 99 cone left out in the sun for too long.

His indecision and sheer awfulness contributed to Ireland going in front after just three minutes, as Flekken's short pass to a defender inside his own box saw Alan Browne win possession, that teed up a shot for Chiedozie Ogbene which was deflected out for a corner. James McClean's delivery into the box caused problems for Holland who were unnerved by Shane Duffy's presence there, Virgil Van Dijk was called out on a handball, and from the resulting penalty kick, Idah scored the second goal of his 18-game Ireland career.

Ireland were strong and impressive after that, the crowd lifted by the goal and Kenny's team feeding off the positivity in the stands and for a 15-minute spell, Holland looked rattled, needless errors and slack passing from their defenders in particular.

Sadly Ireland came off feeling the effects of an error: Van Dijk's long pass across the width of the pitch was careless, it landed kindly for Matt Doherty to get his head to it, but the Wolves player just nodded the ball onto the feet of Gakpo. The Liverpool man spotted Denzel Dumfries and with the Irish defence caught off guard, the only way for Bazunu to stop Inter Milan's Dumfries was to haul him down, Bazunu possibly lucky to only get a yellow card to go with the penalty, which Gakpo converted.

A cool-headed defender in his playing days, Koeman will have been horrified at the mistakes his back three had made but once they were level, the nerves seemed to leave the men in orange and they threatened to take control. Donyell Malen had a shot on target on 23 minutes, then again came close to scoring on 41 minutes only to be denied by Bazunu while Xavi Simons should have hit the target with his effort just before the break.

Koeman had seen enough and made two changes at the break, the lumbering presence of Wout Weghourst thrown into the Dublin night with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, but the big call was to move to a back four to create a formation that could cause Ireland more problems, make them work harder for the chances they were getting.

Less than ten minutes after the restart, Koeman's calls - on formation and personnel - were vindicated as Holland exposed Ireland. Egan had done his bit to clear a Dutch attack but when the ball fell at the feet of Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona player used his brain to spot that Dumfries was already on his way out of McClean's reach. Dumfries crossed and Weghorst's physique saw him outwit marker Shane Duffy and score his second goal in four days.

Koeman added more subs as the game wore on as they helped Holland keep a grip on the game, Ireland not any way close to scoring, though Ogbene did appeal for a penalty after a shove by Van Dijk in the box on 65 minutes.

The lively Malen and Simons were far more impressive than their opponents, Josh Cullen by now anonymous in an Irish midfield made poorer by Browne's departure, and Holland had a lead they would not relinquish.

Sinclair Armstrong and Festy Ebosle came on with just minutes left, a debut for ex-Shamrock Rovers man Armstrong and a home debut for Ebosele, but there was no late revival, no green response, just cheers from the orange-clad travelling support and the end of the road to Germany for Ireland.

IRELAND - Bazunu; Egan (Browne 73), Collins, Duffy; Doherty (Ebosele 87), Cullen, Browne (Smallbone 73), McClean (Manning 63); Knight (Armstrong 87), Ogbene; Idah.

NETHERLANDS - Flekken; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Blind (Weghorst 46); Wieffer (Reijnders 46), de Jong, Dumfries; Simons (Berghuis 88), Malen (Koopmeiners 68), Gakpo (Lang 81).

REF - I Peljto (Bosnia)