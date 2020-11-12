Ireland's goal drought continues as England cruise to Wembley win

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph (second right) dives in vain as England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) scores his side's third goal of the game from the penalty spot during the international friendly at Wembley Stadium

Ireland's drought in front of goal continued at Wembley as England cruised to a 3-0 friendly win over Stephen Kenny's side.

Goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave England their first win over Ireland in 35 years, as new Ireland manager Kenny seeks his first win in charge.

Ireland have only scored one goal so far under Kenny - Shane Duffy's headed equaliser against Bulgaria back in September - and the run continued on a long night for the Boys in Green.

England forced two early corners, the second of which was helped to the far post by Jadon Sancho for Tyrone Mings to attack, but he was unable to direct his header at goal.

However, Ireland responded to push England back and after Reece James had made a fine challenge to prevent Callum O'Dowda from reaching Daryl Horgan's cross, keeper Nick Pope had to come from his line to punch clear a 12th-minute Conor Hourihane free-kick.

The visitors were forced into an early change when central defender John Egan, who had been earlier caught by team-mate Hourihane as their side defended a corner, had to leave the field after treatment for a head injury and was replaced by Dara O'Shea.

England's Harry Maguire scores the opening goal against Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London

England's Harry Maguire scores the opening goal against Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London

England made the most of the visitors' rejig and Harry Maguire, captaining his country for the first time, opened the scoring four minutes later.

The defender stayed in the box after a corner and got ahead of Shane Duffy to head home Harry Winks' cross.

The England skipper again beat the Celtic defender when a corner came in the 27th minute, but Darren Randolph was able to push over that powerful header.

But Ireland were under the cosh and Jadon Sancho doubled the Three Lions' advantage in the 31st minute.

Grealish played out to Sancho, who showed decent footwork before firing a low shot through Jeff Hendrick's legs to beat Randolph down low to his left.

Grealish put an even better ball over to Sancho as half-time approached, with the Dortmund forward darting into the box and getting away a shot blocked by Christie.

Former Ireland youth international Grealish was enjoying himself and sent over a dangerous ball begging to be turned home, before Aston Villa team-mate Tyrone Mings rifled just wide.

Dean Henderson came on for his England debut at half-time, replacing the untroubled Nick Pope.

Opposite number Randolph was having a far tougher night by contrast and Christie's foul on Bukayo Saka led to him facing a 56th-minute penalty.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to send the Ireland goalkeeper the wrong way and his spot-kick into the top left-hand corner.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Tammy Abraham came on as Southgate made changes, which included Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden making his first appearance since being sent home from Iceland.

It took 72 minutes for Ireland to muster a shot on target, with Henderson recovering from an initial stumble to deny Alan Browne with his feet.

A moment of history soon followed, with 17-year-old Jude Bellingham becoming the third-youngest England player in history when coming on for Mason Mount.

