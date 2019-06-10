Ireland's Gibraltar preparations hit a snag as team forced to change bus en route to Aviva Stadium

Ireland were forced into a late change ahead of the Gibraltar clash at the Aviva Stadium - after there was an issue with their team bus en route to the stadium.

Ireland were forced into a late change ahead of the Gibraltar clash at the Aviva Stadium - after there was an issue with their team bus en route to the stadium.

Ireland are big favourites to secure their third win of the qualifying campaign and reach the halfway stage at the top of the group. Mick McCarthy's men only beat Gibraltar 1-0 away from home in the opening game but look well placed to kick on at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

There was one snag in the build-up, however, with the Irish team forced to change team bus on the way to the Aviva Stadium.

The FAI confirmed on social media that the delay won't change kick-off time and that the Irish team will still be at the ground in good time.

Ireland boss McCarthy was happy to pose with Gardaí who helped out, with the Boys in Green ready to push for another three points tonight.

TRANSFER NEWS | Ireland team switch bus en route to @AVIVAStadium for #IRLGIB



No change to kick-off time. We’ll be ready to go!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/SHrFWUVkZH — FAIreland (@FAIreland) June 10, 2019

Online Editors