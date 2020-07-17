We are rapidly approaching the day when Ireland field a side with zero players who were born before Italia '90. Already the idea that a current performer can seriously be asked about his vivid memories of Jack Charlton's golden years has long since passed. Time moves on.

In the week since the legend's passing, debates around his legacy have gone in a variety of directions, with certain theories more strained than others.

In the week since the legend's passing, debates around his legacy have gone in a variety of directions, with certain theories more strained than others.

What's indisputable is that Charlton gave the sport in this country its greatest days, and the exploits may well have inspired Damien Duff, Richard Dunne, Robbie Keane and the rest of Brian Kerr's kids to believe anything was possible.

It also resulted in clubs popping up in new places, with the likes of Kevin Doyle and Shane Long emerging from traditional hurling strongholds. But as that duo moved towards seniority, questions were asked about the generation coming directly afterwards, the youths born into a country gripped by football fever.

Stunted

The slowing of the production line highlighted that the FAI's best-ever appointment did not result in a revolution. Indeed, the stunted development of players born in the '90s was evidence of that; a decline could be traced through their path.

Ireland fielded the oldest teams at Euros 2012 and 2016 because they were reliant on their senior citizens. Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy – a trio born in 1992 – were the exception to the rule in France.

Read More

Last week, Stephen Kenny pointed out a glaring eight-year gap in the list of home-grown members of recent senior squads. A competitive appearance for Aaron Connolly, a child of January 2000, highlighted the dearth of products from the mid-to-late '90s to feature in games of substance.

Preston duo Alan Browne and Seán Maguire were the only ones to do so during Mick McCarthy's brief tenure.

Expand Close Connolly built high standards for himself with a breakthrough brace against Spurs last October. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Connolly built high standards for himself with a breakthrough brace against Spurs last October. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

However, it would be unwise to completely write off their contemporaries because of how the perception of the early '90s crop has been altered.

Read More

Ireland's class of '92 is starting to look closer to a vintage crop all of a sudden with first Matt Doherty and now John Egan finding another level once they reached Premier League status via a circuitous route.

They are actually now in better shape than the early-blooming Brady, while Hendrick must choose his next employer wisely and Duffy has endured a challenging year. Yes, it's a way off having players challenging for Champions League honours, but if Ireland could produce a quintet to hit that level from every year, the future would be bright.

Read More

And they're not alone in their generational bracket. Enda Stevens' mother was waiting for her son to arrive during Ireland's Italian World Cup summer. The July 1990 baby has belatedly announced himself as Premier League standard. Kevin Long was born a month later and, like Stevens, was off the radar when Irish underage bosses were picking teams. Long's first international honours came at senior level with Stevens only coming on the scene at Under-21.

The Burnley centre-half has again shone in recent weeks, much as he seems destined to be cast as a reliable squad member with what is now a stable Premier League outfit.

Another Corkman, Conor Hourihane, the highest performer of a 1991 crop that included Richie Towell and Conor Clifford, has sporadically made an impact in a volatile Aston Villa season. In this group of players that should be in their prime, he's the only one vulnerable to starting the Kenny years in the Championship.

Hourihane hails from Bandon, and they are proud of him in West Cork. Egan's name is synonymous with his late father and he is clearly of GAA stock. He actually hurled against Hourihane in their youth.

Textbook

While Brady and Hendrick came through the St Kevin's nursery and Stevens, Long and Doherty are textbook League of Ireland late developers, it's possible that Hourihane and Egan might have gone down another sporting path if they had grown up in a different era. They were in the same Emerging Talent centre in Cork.

Both overcame bumps in the road, and the rise of Stevens, Doherty and Egan will inspire those coming afterwards. They quickly made the jump from respected second-tier operators to something better.

Expand Close Southampton’s Michael Obafemi struck late to deny Manchester United victory on Monday (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Southampton’s Michael Obafemi struck late to deny Manchester United victory on Monday (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool)

Thirteen Irish players have scored in the English top flight this term, this is the highest return since the 2011/'12 campaign. We've also had 20 players make a top-flight outing, the largest number since 2015/'16. That has been inflated by cameos for the likes of Will Smallbone and Troy Parrott, while Connolly's brace against Spurs was a memorable moment.

But the most noteworthy contributions have come from the unlikely lads, the group that will have to shoulder responsibility for the road ahead.

The aforementioned Browne and Maguire will take heart from that. Another one to watch from the mid-1990s gang is Blackburn's Darragh Lenihan, whose reputation is growing. Chris Wilder, whose eye for Championship players capable of ascending has served this country well, was reported to be looking to bring Lenihan to Sheffield United.

Read More

The player has already become the first Meath man to represent his country at senior level, but has yet to be in the frame for qualifying fare. The brother of Donal, an inter-county player, is breaking new ground for his locality, although he played schoolboy football in the capital with Belvedere.

Ryan Manning (QPR), Sean McLoughlin (Hull), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) and the home-based Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) and Daniel Cleary (the Dundalk defender who has English admirers again) are class of '96 members that will be hoping to mature with age at the same pace as their '92 counterparts.

Expand Close Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is one of the most highly-rated Irish talents (Tess Derry/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is one of the most highly-rated Irish talents (Tess Derry/PA)

Remember, Egan only made his Championship breakthrough at 24, Stevens was on loan at League Two level when he was that age, and Hourihane was 25 before he operated above League One.

Irish football has a track record of producing solid characters who peak in their late 20s, while others drop off. It would be hasty to write off those in the 22-25 age group, much as there is an obvious temptation to look towards who's coming next.

The exciting generation that has generated column inches in the Kenny changeover can't easily be traced to the good times we have celebrated through a lockdown orgy of nostalgia. There may be a greater range of counties represented in Ireland underage squads, but that was always going to evolve at some stage and, besides, the Dubs are undergoing something of a resurgence. Dara O'Shea (West Brom), Jason Knight (Derby) and Nathan Collins (Stoke) should be around for the long haul.

Diverse

But there is a new story developing. Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi, Jonathan Afolabi and countless others of African heritage who were either born or raised in a changing Ireland will point the way forward.

A more diverse Ireland will shape our teams going forward to the extent that it will become so normal that it ceases to be a talking point.

Expand Close Adam Idah celebrates after scoring for Ireland U21s with team-mate Troy Parrott during the European U21 Championship qualifier against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium last November. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam Idah celebrates after scoring for Ireland U21s with team-mate Troy Parrott during the European U21 Championship qualifier against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium last November. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Multiculturalism will have a more lasting, positive impact than any memories of glorious results.

The profile of players recruited through the eligibility rules has evolved too.

A good number of Charlton's recruits had close first- or second-generation Irish links from an emotive era of emigration, whereas the demographic is different now and there's an element of playing the field with the rules encouraging it.

Kenny spoke last week about the case of Dennis Cirkin, the Spurs teenager raised in London but born in Dublin to Latvian parents.

Ireland have already been through a saga with Ryan Johansson, who grew up in Luxembourg as the son of a Swede and an Irishwoman.

It's a much more complex environment now than simply going to Oxford and coming home with a Ray Houghton and a John Aldridge.

The FAI believe that Kenny represents a modern, progressive appointment suited to a 2020s vision. Yet the reality is that his attempt to extend his stay beyond his original two-year contract will be determined by the performances of the final bunch of internationals born during a golden era. They've fought for the chance to leave their own legacy.