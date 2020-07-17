| 18.2°C Dublin

Ireland's Generation Game - How the post Italia '90 class are finally making their mark

Daniel McDonnell

Concerns about the crop of Irish players born in the 1990s has been replaced by optimism that they can leave a legacy

Blades’ Irish brigade: John Egan scores against Burnley. Photo: PA

We are rapidly approaching the day when Ireland field a side with zero players who were born before Italia '90. Already the idea that a current performer can seriously be asked about his vivid memories of Jack Charlton's golden years has long since passed. Time moves on.

In the week since the legend's passing, debates around his legacy have gone in a variety of directions, with certain theories more strained than others.

