There is always a tipping point, always a dismal punctuation mark in an Irish manager’s story when the very concept of a football philosophy becomes empty.

On Saturday night, Stephen Kenny didn’t need to be told that he had arrived there.

How you play the game is only important if it survives the context of results. And 10 games into Kenny’s reign, that clearly is not happening. His belief in a better way, in the idea that we have been fundamentally blinkered, ignorant even in our past doesn’t hold much traction when your team scores in just two of those games, winning none.

He is not the most articulate of men with a microphone at his nose, so it is impossible for most of us to have any sense of the clarity of his dressing-room message.

But everything he preaches orbits around the idea that Ireland’s players are better than we’ve, historically, credited them to be. In other words, that they should be trusted more, both technically and intellectually.

But this was Luxembourg, a team ranked 98th in the world, out-playing us with a kind of laconic shrug.

This was a game in which the algebra of Ireland’s system – was it 3-5-2 or 3-5-1-1 morphing ultimately into some kind of garbled 3-4-3 – had long since lost the classroom. And this, most witheringly, was a performance left shrapnelled by the vocabulary of the Irish captain in his post-match interview.

Seamus Coleman deployed words like ‘shocking’ and ‘embarrassing’ and ‘tainted’, but it was his suggestion of senior players essentially hiding that ran most brutally through the very foundations of this stumbling revolution.

“You need people demanding the ball out there and I don’t think that we did that enough” he said. “Maybe if we are building up one side, you need people to want it out the other side. I don’t think we heard enough voices.”

Even Kenny’s most ardent supporters will recognise within those lines the potential for a miserable denouement.

If your players don’t want the ball against Luxembourg, how credible is your message that they can be progressive against better international teams? Ireland’s next meaningful assignment– Portugal away in September – will arrive with the team having gone two full calendar years without a single competitive victory.

So, inevitably, the broad instinct is to condemn. But who and what are we condemning?

Ireland’s football model is still wedded to an obsolete idea that English clubs will always, first, look west for young talent rather than south and east, to elite countries where the game isn’t so hopelessly constrained by self-interest and territorialism.

It is a model systemically diminished by local turf wars and the appetite to monetise young talent quickly rather than nurture it.

But none of that buys Stephen Kenny a pass here.

Read More

Ever since that peculiarly sudden announcement towards the end of November 2018 that he would succeed Mick McCarthy irrespective of Euro qualifying results, the fundamental sales-pitch of his followers was that Ireland’s play was about to become more technical, more detailed, more ambitious.

Kenny is an interesting man with an interesting mind, some of his match programme columns while manager of Dundalk spidering into remarkable essays on politics, socialism and current affairs.

And his strength has been a fearlessness in communicating difference, in selling independent thinking within an environment broadly accustomed to cliché.

In January 2019, during a lengthy interview with Paul Kimmage for the Sunday Independent, there was real defiance in his declaration: “It’s not just about results for me and never has been. It’s hugely important that people connect with the team, that they relate to the team and are inspired by it; that the players go and display the full extent of their talent without fear; that they have the conviction to fulfil that talent and their potential.”

In the same piece, Kenny admitted that his 2007 sacking at Dunfermline might have been avoided had he been “a more pragmatic manager, a Sam Allardyce”.

Here then was a man declaring absolute courage in his convictions, announcing before a ball was even kicked on his watch that his Ireland would break new frontiers in terms of innovation and moral courage.

Of course, Covid and the wretchedly synthetic environment of empty stadia was on nobody’s radar at the time, nor indeed the epidemic of injuries that would undermine his first year as Ireland manager.

But Saturday’s game was still methodical in its dismantling of the idea that Irish managers have, somehow, been missing a trick before now. That the game here has, in essence, been short-changed by tactical obduracy.

Kenny himself – you could tell - recognised the brutality of his predicament in a post-match interview.

“A terrible result, there’s no getting away from that,” he agreed. “It’s not good enough. Losing tonight against Luxembourg is completely unacceptable. I take responsibility for the whole thing.”

He understood the noise rising and the tightening of the world around him now. Just two games into qualifying, Ireland’s World Cup hopes – if they were ever entirely tenable – had already sunk without trace.

For that, the manager must always be the one in trouble.

But there’s something a little heart-breaking too in the idea that Kenny was just selling a pipedream here. That there is, in hindsight, no revolution possible.

That we might as well just pay the bucks to an Allardyce or Tony Pulis type to make us a hard and chippy team, capable of defending corners and getting runners into the channels. That the only football we can aspire to should run through the same, minimalist patterns, a repetition of hard running and strong tackles.

In other words, that you just play with the regimentation of line-dancers.

If this really is how we must meet the world today, what a joyless place it is to be.

With the backing of private finance admittedly, Ireland grotesquely over-paid Kenny’s nearest successors, Giovanni Trapattoni, Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy. That finance obscured the reality that they were working for an Association essentially being run into the ground by its celebrity CEO.

So today the FAI is broke, seemingly ensnared in a web of ruinous contracts and, now, its senior team sits parked on cinder blocks.

There is no menu of options here. Ireland must stick with Kenny and, logically, he must stick with the strength of his convictions.

But the trumpets have given way to bugles.