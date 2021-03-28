| 12.7°C Dublin

Ireland’s football model is what keeps Stephen Kenny’s revolution a pipedream

Vincent Hogan

When Kenny's side travel to face Portugal in September they will be two calendar years without a competitive win Expand

There is always a tipping point, always a dismal punctuation mark in an Irish manager’s story when the very concept of a football philosophy becomes empty.

On Saturday night, Stephen Kenny didn’t need to be told that he had arrived there.

How you play the game is only important if it survives the context of results. And 10 games into Kenny’s reign, that clearly is not happening. His belief in a better way, in the idea that we have been fundamentally blinkered, ignorant even in our past doesn’t hold much traction when your team scores in just two of those games, winning none.

