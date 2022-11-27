Ireland's first-ever manager, Mick Meagan, passes away

Former professional footballer and the first manager of the Irish national football team Mick Meagan

Tributes have been paid to Mick Meagan, the first manager of the Republic of Ireland senior team, after he died at the age of 88.

Meagan played for Ireland 17 times, making his debut against Scotland in 1961 with his final cap at home to the same opposition, in 1969, as player manager.

Until then the Irish team had been picked by an FAI committee, amid much controversy and criticism of that system, and after a run of seven games without a win, and three successive defeats, the FAI decided to bring in manager.

Meagan, then at Drogheda United, pipped Noel Cantwell to land the post, on a part-time basis but, after selecting himself to play in his first game in charge, he backed off from playing to focus on managing the Republic.

He was in charge of Ireland for 12 games between 1979 and 1971, a testing time with three draws and nine defeats with just seven goals scored, including a 4-0 loss in Hungary in the Euro qualifiers and his reign ended in defeat, a 4-1 defeat at home to Austria. Meagan was succeeded by Liam Tuohy, who then suffered a 6-0 loss to Austria in his debut game as boss.

Meagan spent the bulk of his playing career in England, with Everton (1950-1964), Huddersfield Town (1964-1968) and Halifax Town (1969-69). Back in Ireland, he lined out for Drogheda United, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers – he was also player/manager with the Hoops.

But it was his stint as that first manager of Ireland which saw Meagan write his name into the history books. John Giles later stated that he was one of the drivers behind the move to end the ‘selection committee’ system and allow the Irish side have an actual manager.

Giles' anger was ignited when that committee dropped him from the squad for a Euro qualifier in 1969, just after he’d won the league title with Leeds United and the players backed the popular Meagan to get the post, and it was Meagan who got Giles back in the fold.

"In September 1969 I played for Ireland in a friendly match against Scotland on a Sunday afternoon in Dalymount, and the main reason I played was that Mick Meagan had been appointed as manager," Giles said in his autobiography. "I liked and respected Mick, who was an excellent player for Everton and the Republic of Ireland.”

Meagan then offered to resign at the end of that 12-game win-less run. “I could sense after the match [his final game] this feeling all round and especially from the FAI officials, are we ever going to win,” Meagan later said in The Boys In Green.

“We have lost a truly great Irish football man with Mick’s passing,” said FAI President Gerry McAnaney.

“Mick was a history maker with our international team, he contributed so much to Everton, Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town in England and across the League of Ireland during his time as a player and a manager.

"Our thoughts are with all the Meagan family and their many friends at this difficult time. At dheis De go raibh a hanam.”

Everton FC added: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan at the age of 88.

“The former Blues defender, who made 177 appearances and scored one goal during a 14-year stint at the Club, passed away on Sunday (27 November) after a long battle with illness.

"Meagan grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and, after appearing in a match against a Liverpool district team in his hometown, he was signed by Everton in 1952. He was part of the side that secured the league title in 1962/63 and also won the Charity Shield the same year.”

Bray Wanderers also thanked Meagan for his service at the club when they were a non-league side. “All at the club - both past and present - are saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan. He was both a player and manager of the team back in 1973 in the LSL," Bray said.

“We have lost a legend, and an absolute gentleman,” said Head of Football Pat Devlin.”



