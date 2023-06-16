Ireland’s Euro hopes take massive blow as Stephen Kenny’s men fall to defeat in Greece

Greece 2 Ireland 1

OUTPLAYED, outthought, outfoxed with a team that is effectively out of contention for Euro 2024 after only two games played.

This truly was a grim night in Athens as Giorgos Masouras claimed the second-half goal which secured for Greece their 2-1 win, feeding hopes of Euro 2024 qualification while for Ireland, a dream has died.

There was a sour note in the air from early on with reports feeding through of ticket-holding Irish fans locked outside the venue due to chaotic planning by the hosts, more rancour in injury-time with Matt Doherty sent off after a tangle, frustration for a broken and bruised Ireland as notable as the joy for the home supporters.

The aftertaste, for Ireland, will live on as this was a pallid effort from Stephen Kenny’s team who can now, at best, aim for a fourth-place finish in the group.

And this was also a tactical masterclass from Gus Poyet, who had his side well set-up, every player aware of his role, against an Ireland side who looked all at sea. The home side were superior in every aspect, their captain Tasos Bakasetas easily the best player in the park.

Given the intensity and ferocity of Greece’s aggressive play in the opening stages, there was the real fear that this game – and in effect the campaign – could be gone from Ireland’s grasp by the half-time break. Instead, Ireland were still in it and level, having somehow weathered a storm as rough as the torrential rain and thunder which hit Athens a few hours before kick-off. Ireland were outplayed for long spells while also inflicting wounds on themselves with panicked play, slack passing and concentration lapses against a far superior team.

The Greeks were immense in the opening 10 minutes alone, Gavin Bazunu having to battle not only with constant threats from Greeks on the field and laser-wielding fans in the stands who tried to obstruct his view. Greece clocked up an impressive count of corner kicks, as the home side bayed for a penalty call – denied – from the Austrian referee on 10 minutes when Bazunu clattered into Masouras in the box.

A penalty did come their way soon after, Callum O’Dowda – who was having a torrid time on the left – penalised for handball from George Baldock’s cross, after a lengthy consultation with VAR. and Bakasetas stepped up to confidently score from the spot, a 12th international goal for Greece’s Turkey-based skipper.

With the front three in blue snapping at the heels of the Irish defence at every opportunity, Vangelis Pavlidis a torment for Nathan Collins, the Irish side were left cramped in their own half and then players making individual errors when the chance of a break was on.

Finally, some respite for the side in white on 28 minutes, a corner kick from Will Smallbone which was flicked on by Evan Ferguson and Collins showed guile and bravery to shrug off his jersey-tugging marker to send the ball over the line, that goal initially flagged for offside but then allowed, after another chat with Uncle VAR.

Ireland just could not get within sight of Greece’s goal in the after this however, Ferguson trying a shot from long distance which was never going to get past Odysseas Vlachodimos while Greece sought their second. A half-time switch for Ireland, Mikey Johnston on for the ineffective Idah, changed little and it was Johnston who was left exposed when Bakasetas picked a pass into the box and set up Masouras to fire home what would be the winner.

Greece were, in truth, the only side likely to score again, a brilliant counter-attacking move on 78 minutes setting up sub Giorgos Giakoumakis but the US-based forward lacked conviction and was off-target.

Errors from the away side opened up doors for Greece, a slip by sub James McClean giving Baldock possession and setting up a chance for Taxiarchis Fountas, Darragh Lenihan then losing it to Giakoumakis, his speculative long-range shot caught by Bazunu on 83 minutes. Greece were comfortable in seeing out the closing stages, including four minutes of added time, though Vlachodomis did come up with a save to deny Doherty in injury-time before Doherty was sent off after a melee, red mist to counter the white flag of surrender that Ireland have now shown in this already-dead qualifying group.

GREECE - Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimkas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis; Mantalos; Masouras, Pavlidis (Giakoumakis 70), Pelkas (Fountas 70).

IRELAND - Bazunu; Lenihan, Egan, Collins; Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Smallbone (Knight 53), O’Dowda (McClean 53); Ferguson, Idah (Johnston 46).

REF - H Lechner (Austria)