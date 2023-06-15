Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Greece gets go-ahead despite national mourning period following migrant boat disaster

Protesters take part in a demonstration in front of the parliament building, following a deadly shipwreck off Greece, in Athens.

Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Athens on Friday will go ahead even though the Greek government have imposed three days of national mourning in response to the death of a large number of migrants off the coast on Wednesday night.

At least 78 migrants died when their boat capsized off the southern coast, with 104 rescued and taken to the nearby port of Kalamata though the death toll is expected to rise with dozens more migrants unaccounted for.

In reaction the government has declared three days of mourning with many large-scale events already called off.

Today, talks were ongoing over whether a key game in the national basketball championship, between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, could go ahead on Friday as planned or would be moved to Saturday after the national mourning period ends.

But following talks between the Athens government and UEFA, the match on Friday night will go ahead, with a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives.

Tickets are still on sale for the game, Greece’s first game at the newly-built home of AEK Athens but manager Gus Poyet had some new injury worries.

Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis has already been ruled out, Norwich City defender Dimitris Giannoulis is a concern after he missed training while Turkish-based midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis is also a doubt.