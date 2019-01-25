Ireland's Euro 2020 opener will take place in Gibraltar

Ireland are off to Gibraltar for Mick McCarthy's first game in his second spell as manager of the Republic as the Victoria Stadium was today confirmed as the venue for the qualifier in March.

Gibraltar had stated their intention to host the Ireland game on Saturday March 23rd in the 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar itself, the venue used for their home Nations League games last year. Previously, Gibraltar's home competitive games had been played in Faro, Portugal.

UEFA had expressed concerns over the stadium's ability to host the Euro 2020 matches and the Estadio Algarve in Faro was on standby to host the match, but following a lengthy process, the Gibraltar FA have been given permission to play the game on home soil.

"UEFA announced that Gibraltar will host the Republic of Ireland at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Saturday, March 23 following necessary upgrades being made to their stadia and operations," the FAI said in a statement today.

The FAI have also pledged to make changes to the controversial ticket allocation for away games, stating that 65% of tickets for away matches would be "going to the most loyal supporters".

They added: "The FAI has secured 800 tickets for the most loyal Ireland supporters to attend that Group D opener and these will be allocated through a distribution scheme that has given supporters a 25 per cent increase overall."

Online Editors