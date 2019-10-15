Ireland's clash with Switzerland to go ahead after pitch passes inspection

Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland will go ahead after officials inspected the pitch in Geneva and deemed it playable.

There had been a doubt as to whether the crucial Group D clash would go ahead tonight after heavy rain fell all day, with UEFA regulations indicating that the fixture would have been held tomorrow night in the event that the pitch was unplayable.

However, the team of officials checked the playing conditions and despite surface water having gathered in certain areas, they were confident that conditions would be improved by kick-off, and the game will go ahead.

Tonight's game is huge for Mick McCarthy's side, with a victory in Geneva securing their place at Euro 2020. A draw or a loss will mean that Ireland must beat Denmark in their final qualifying match if they want to book a spot at next summer's tournament.

The match kicks off in Geneva at 7.45pm.

