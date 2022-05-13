The Polish city of Łódź has been confirmed as the venue for Ireland's Nations League game away to Ukraine next month.

Ukraine, who began the warm-up for their June schedule with a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night, are unable to play their two home ties in the Nations League on home soil due to Russia's invasion of their country.

Last week it was flagged that Łódź, 140km from Warsaw, would host the games against Armenia (June 11th) and Ireland (June 14th), in the newly-built Stadion Krola, the 18,000-capacity home of second-tier side LKS Łódź.

There was a delay in confirming the venue as a lack of hotel vacancies, due to a concert and a medical conference in the city, led to complaints from the Armenian FA that they could not find a suitable hotel, but the club and stadium management, working with the Polish FA, have managed to satisfy the Armenians and the two games now go ahead.

"The Ukrainian national team will play two home matches in the League of Nations 2022/2023 against Armenia (June 11) and Ireland (June 14) at the LKS Municipal Stadium in the Polish city of Łódź ," the Ukrainian FA confirmed today.

Under UEFA regulations, away fans have to be provided with an allocation of 5% of the stadium capacity, in this case 900 tickets, but the FAI are likely to ask for more to accommodate the travelling support. Adam Kaźmierczak, head of the local FA in Łódź and a senior official in the Polish FA, told local media that tickets would be sold, through the Polish FA, for 30 zlotys (€6) but that has to be confirmed.

Ukraine are playing a series of friendly games, against club sides, to build up to their World Cup playoff semi-final away to Scotland on June 2nd. If they beat Scotland they play, away, to Wales in a World Cup playoff final before those games in Poland against Armenia and Ireland in the Nations League.