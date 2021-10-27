| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s 2020 vision brings World Cup dream into view

O’Sullivan’s header clinches crucial win as luck begins to turn for Pauw’s Girls in Green

Megan Connolly celebrates with her team-mates after scoring a stunning opener against Finland from a free-kick. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Megan Connolly celebrates with her team-mates after scoring a stunning opener against Finland from a free-kick. Photo: Sportsfile

Megan Connolly celebrates with her team-mates after scoring a stunning opener against Finland from a free-kick. Photo: Sportsfile

Megan Connolly celebrates with her team-mates after scoring a stunning opener against Finland from a free-kick. Photo: Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Finland 1, Ireland 2

Nothing to celebrate yet.

But compelling evidence, surely, that an Irish squad, hardened by bitter past experiences and latterly by even harsher lessons at the sport’s coalface, have injected them with a hitherto unseen resilience and resourcefulness.

Most Watched

Privacy