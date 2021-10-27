Ireland’s 2020 vision brings World Cup dream into view

Finland 1, Ireland 2

Nothing to celebrate yet.

But compelling evidence, surely, that an Irish squad, hardened by bitter past experiences and latterly by even harsher lessons at the sport’s coalface, have injected them with a hitherto unseen resilience and resourcefulness.

That much was seen in several respects last night in a compelling act of theatre, staged at a storied venue in Helsinki which has provided the platform for so many stunning displays of sporting endeavour for more than a century.

Eamonn Coghlan’s redemptive golden moment has found a sisterly successor some 38 years later, Ireland responding as he did to adversity when being pegged back from 1-0 ahead with a controversial equaliser in the second half, only to thieve the lead again just moments later.

But also, as Drimnagh’s finest did at the bell all those years ago, when deciding with 300 metres to go that it was now or never, Katie McCabe typified her side’s newly discovered confidence as she drove on repeatedly in the second half, scouting for

a third goal, not content for her side to resign themselves to the barricades.

They had to be defended too, though – inevitably, given the stakes – but Ireland could in that instance trust in the totemic Niamh Fahey and others in a defensive threesome who repelled every assault with flailing arms and heads – and once, claimed opposition manager Anna Signeul wanly, with an alleged hand late in the piece.

And so Ireland, who had to plunge the depths of despair so recently in friendly combat, enduring the country’s most ignominious run of results in history during 2020, have perhaps earned the necessary experience of anguish that might prepare them for a glorious night such as this.

It is at a result that promises an assault on history, with a now easier route towards a World Cup play-off next year.

But those past, bitter experiences of doomed qualification campaigns and a variety of pratfalls will inure them against any sense of complacency as weaker Georgian and Slovakian sides visit Dublin next month.

“First, let’s take this win and enjoy

it but you also see how much we were under pressure,” said Pauw, keen not necessarily to dampen expectations but avoid them becoming rampant.

“The next step, to win against Slovakia, will be a massive, massive step because Slovakia are not an easy team to play against.

“See their results. The danger is to lose points against Slovakia.

“It is about taking it game for game. I am so proud of this performance for the whole group the connection between the players and us because every decision we make, they do.”

That gap, between training ground instruction and on-field delivery, was once a yawning chasm but has now been squeezed into greater efficiency and competency.

They remain an inchoate side, still raw at the edges but that also makes them compelling and relatable too; and their ability to absorb physical and mental instruction stood to them yesterday.

Pauw referenced Lucy Quinn’s inability to cover for the temporarily sidelined Katie McCabe as Finland stacked up on the depopulated left flank to create their equaliser.

But a goal that once would have floored previous Irish sides instead prompted them on to the front foot, Heather Payne spectacularly so as she drove to the end-line and delivered the sumptuous cross that was eventually turned into the net by the rampaging Denise O’Sullivan.

This was the same team that succumbed to Sweden last Thursday but so many were redeployed and, even if the team was not necessarily reshaped, their priorities differed; playing much higher, they were intent on developing as much passing play as possible.

“They did not create so many chances because of our organisation but it is clear they were the better footballing team,” noted Pauw.

Megan Connolly’s 11th-minute free-kick established the early terms of engagement and Ireland appeared to enjoy the sense of control, managing the game with obvious maturity.

“The Sweden game gave us real belief and it showed tonight as we were brave by stepping up,” said Connolly. “By the end, we had to defend for our lives.”

The frantic finish from the Finnish was inevitable given the location and circumstances but once more the resilience imbued the visiting side with calm authority, even in the most frantic of those exchanges.

“This is our biggest result in terms of qualifiers,” added Connolly.

“It’s fine getting wins in friendlies, giving you confidence, but we always strived to get results on the big stage. We needed to do it when it matters most. It paid off.

“You have to come here being realistic but also back yourself. We felt we could put it up to them but had to be defensively solid.

“By not conceding, it gives you the best chance.

“We have a balance of knowing our strengths and weakness, not getting too ahead rather than think of the points.”

A show of strength will be required to confirm the next six points in November.

After that, a whole new world may await them in 2022.

Finland – Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Eveliina Summanen, Ria Öling (Essi Sainio 88); Sanni Franssi, Linda Sällström (Amanda Rantanen 89).

Ireland – Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Áine O’Gorman, Megan Connolly, Jamie Finn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn (Rianna Jarrett 76), Heather Payne.

Ref – Alexandra Collin (France)