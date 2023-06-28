Ireland World Cup squad: Star trio miss out as Vera Pauw reveals her hand

Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell have lost their respective World Cup fitness battles after Ireland boss Vera Pauw cut the defensive duo from the 23-woman squad who will travel to the country’s first World Cup next month.

And in another pair of shocks, Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan and Birmingham utility player Jamie Finn, who was heavily involved in the qualification effort, also miss out, albeit the latter does feature in the three-woman stand-by list.

That trio also features a FOURTH goalkeeper, Sophie Whitehouse.

Mannion returned to Manchester United’s training ground in Carrington this week and had posted a picture of an Aer Lingus plane on social media, but it seems she will have to wait for her first competitive appearance in green.

Kiernan spent most of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained on the opening day of the campaign, and apparently did not do enough to convince the doubting Dutch coach in a rusty 45 minutes against Zambia last week.

Campbell left the team’s UCD base last weekend as Pauw reported that the player was undergoing return to play protocols, after a lengthy lay-off with an unspecified injury.

Pauw will outline her decisions to a variety of media outlets at 11am in UCD this morning, including the selection of three stand-by players, believed to include a fourth goalkeeper, as well as one-time regular starter Jamie Finn.

Pauw can swap out a potentially injured player before their opening World Cup fixture, against co-tournament hosts, Australia, in Sydney on July 20th, a game FIFA confirmed yesterday had sold all of its 83,500 available tickets.

Ireland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh.

Defenders

Chloe Mustaki, Claire O’Riordan, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Izzy Atkinson, Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Heather Payne, Megan Connolly

Midfielders

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lucy Quinn, Sinead Farrelly, Lily Agg, Ciara Grant

Forwards

Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva, Abbie Larkin.