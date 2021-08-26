'Ireland works a lot, fights a lot' - Portugal coach's warning as Cristiano Ronaldo included in squad

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the Portugal squad despite an injury concern

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has warned his side that they need to be at their best to make sure of three World Cup points at home to Ireland next week.

Stephen Kenny's squad head for the Algarve for Wednesday's qualifier with a run of just one win in 13 games, making this a daunting task for the Republic against the 2016 European Champions, that Irish squad hampered by absence of key players like the injured Enda Stevens and Covid-19 case Callum Robinson.

But Santos, who included a host of Premier League stars as well as captain Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad along with some new faces, admits he's wary.

"Ireland works a lot, fights a lot. If we're not at our best level, we could have problems," he said today. "The Irish national team played an excellent game in Serbia, for example. You have to respect your opponent a lot."

Portugal have omitted the injured pair Renato Sanches and João Félix, from their squad for a triple-header which starts at home to Ireland in Faro next Wednesday, followed by a trip to Hungary to play Qatar and then their second qualifier, away to Azerbaijan.

Ronaldo, seeking to break international football's all-time scoring record against Ireland, was a doubt as an arm injury, sustained in training with Juventus yesterday, is a concern but Santos has included him.

Manchester City trio João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva along with Old Trafford man Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool's Diogo Jota make up a star-studded squad.

Otávio, Gonçalo Inácio, João Mário and Diogo Costa are the new faces in the panel.

PORTUGAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma).

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester), Domingos Duarte (Granada), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Danilo (PSG).

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Porto), João Moutinho (Wolves), Octávio (Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), André Silva (Leipzig).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting Lisbon) Rafa (Benfica).