Ireland Women's Under-17s miss out on Euro qualification after heavy defeat to France

Ireland Women's Under-17s have missed out on Euro 2023 qualification after suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat to France in their final qualifier.

After achieving back-to-back wins over Kosovo (3-0) and Italy (1-0) last week, James Scott's side knew three points against the French would see them top the group and book their place at this summer's finals in Estonia.

However they finished in second in Group A5, having been outclassed by a dominant French outfit who hit five goals in the final 30 minutes in Tarnos to secure first place.

French forward Naolia Traore opened the scoring on nine minutes, but Ireland entered the break level after defender Aoife Turner produced a stunning chip over the goalkeeper from outside the box, which initially looked like a cross.

DLR Waves forward Joy Ralph had an excellent chance to put Ireland ahead on 51 minutes but forced her shot over, while Shamrock Rovers attacker Ruby Gallagher almost gave Ireland the advantage, but her shot was well saved by French number one Alyssa Fernandes.

France regained the lead on the hour mark as a long ball forward found Liana Joseph who struck the bottom corner. Joseph got in behind the Irish rearguard again to net her second in as many minutes and double the host's advantage.

Ireland battled but couldn't find their way back into the contest, before Maeline Mendy hit two more within four minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.

French midfielder Kadidia added the sixth in injury time for the hosts, as Ireland miss out on this summer's finals after a second place finish.