Ireland win three-way tug-of-war for Bayern Munich star - report

Ireland have reportedly won the battle to secure the services of Bayern Munich star Ryan Johansson.

According to a report in today's Times Ireland edition, the 17-year-old, who was born in Sweden and previously played for Sweden, has decided to throw his lot in with Ireland.

He is expected to be called up to the under-18 squad after being checked out by Paul Osam.

Johansson won the under-17 Bundesliga with Bayern last season after signing from FC Metz last year.

The midfielder played for the German giants' first team against Manchester City in Miami on Saturday.

He qualifies for Ireland through his mother Christine McCarthy who was born in Westmeath.

Online Editors