Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 19 November 2019

Ireland vs Sweden: Stephen Kenny's U-21 side look to take another step towards European championship

Ireland U-21 manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Ireland U-21 manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It is a big night at Tallaght Stadium for Ireland U-21 as they host Sweden in a crucial European qualifier. Kick off is at 20.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Champions Cup preview, the World Cup hangover and Joe Schmidt's next team

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport