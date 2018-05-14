Sport International Soccer

Monday 14 May 2018

Ireland vs Netherlands, U17 European championship quarter-final: Boys in Green look to book final four place

Ireland celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates from left, Jason Knight, Cameron Ledwidge and Barry Coffey
Ireland celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates from left, Jason Knight, Cameron Ledwidge and Barry Coffey

Sam Roberts

After back-to-back group stage wins, Ireland U17 take on the Netherlands in this evening's European championship quarter-final. The games kicks off at 7pm and you can follow all the action here:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport