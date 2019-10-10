Sport International Soccer

Thursday 10 October 2019

Ireland vs Italy: Stephen Kenny's U-21 side look to take another scalp in Euro qualifiers

Republic of Ireland U21 head coach Stephen Kenny ahead of the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Italy at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Italy visit Tallaght Stadium tonight as Stephen Kenny's U-21 team look for another European championship qualifier win. Kick off is at 8.05 and you can follow the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

