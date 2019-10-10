Ireland vs Italy: Stephen Kenny's U-21 side look to take another scalp in Euro qualifiers

Independent.ie

Italy visit Tallaght Stadium tonight as Stephen Kenny's U-21 team look for another European championship qualifier win. Kick off is at 8.05 and you can follow the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/ireland-vs-italy-stephen-kennys-u21-side-look-to-take-another-scalp-in-euro-qualifiers-38582808.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38582799.ece/ffaf9/AUTOCROP/h342/1812330.jpg