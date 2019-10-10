Ireland vs Italy: Stephen Kenny's U-21 side look to take another scalp in Euro qualifiers
Italy visit Tallaght Stadium tonight as Stephen Kenny's U-21 team look for another European championship qualifier win. Kick off is at 8.05 and you can follow the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Sport Ireland expecting update next week on delayed audit into FAI finances
- Georgia v Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier: What time, what channel, the group permutations and all you need to know
- 'I thought it was a wind-up' - Aaron Connolly on getting the call from Mick McCarthy and his Premier League rise