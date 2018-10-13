Ireland vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League: Pressure on home side to deliver in playoff rematch
Ireland look to rebound from a 4-1 defeat to Wales in their opening UEFA Nations League game as they host Denmark at the Aviva Stadium. Follow all the action in our live blog:
