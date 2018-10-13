Sport International Soccer

Saturday 13 October 2018

Ireland vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League: Pressure on home side to deliver in playoff rematch

13 October 2018; James McClean of Republic of Ireland walks the pitch prior to the UEFA Nations League B group four match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
13 October 2018; James McClean of Republic of Ireland walks the pitch prior to the UEFA Nations League B group four match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Will Slattery

Ireland look to rebound from a 4-1 defeat to Wales in their opening UEFA Nations League game as they host Denmark at the Aviva Stadium. Follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport