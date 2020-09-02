Ireland vs Bulgaria: What time, what channel and what's the competition?

Stephen Kenny's first game as Ireland manager takes place on Thursday night against Bulgaria. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After months of build-up, Stephen Kenny finally gets his Ireland reign under way tomorrow night. Here is everything you need to know about his first game in charge.

Who are Ireland playing?

The Boys in Green take on Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday night. The game kicks off at 19.45.

What is the competition?

Kenny's first game as Ireland manager comes in the UEFA Nations League. Ireland are in a group with Bulgaria, Finland and Wales. They are competing in League B and are in Group Four.

Read More

What channel is the game on?

Unfortunately for people who don't have Sky subscriptions, the game won't be shown live on RTÉ or Virgin Media. Sky Sports Football will be screening the game, but Virgin Media Two will show highlights of the match at 10pm.

How are Ireland set?

Ireland's last fixture was the 1-1 draw with Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, which meant that the team failed to qualify automatically for Euro 2020. Since then, Kenny has taken over from Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager and his first two games, against Bulgaria on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday, will be crucial preparation for next month's European playoff semi-final against Slovenia.

What are the odds?

Bulgaria 15/8

Ireland 13/10

Draw 2/1

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton).

Online Editors