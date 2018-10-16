Ireland take on Wales at the Aviva Stadium tonight in their third game of the UEFA Nations League.

Ireland v Wales: What time, what TV channel and everything you need to know about the UEFA Nations League clash

It hasn't been a good start to the new competition for Martin O'Neill's men, falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat in Wales before playing out a drab scoreless draw against Denmark in Dublin last Saturday.

Ryan Giggs' men are in town for the return fixture tonight and here is everythin you need to know about the game.

What's at stake?

Ireland could really do with a win here as they are currently bottom of their Nations League group with one point, with Denmark on four and Wales on three. If Ireland finish bottom at the end of the campaign - there is one more game away to Denmark next month - then they will be relegated down to the competition's third division. Worse for Ireland, that would also mean that they drop from second to third seeds for the Euro 2020 qualification draw in December, which would make their task even tougher.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at the Aviva Stadium at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Highlights of the game will also be shown on Virgin Media Sport from 10pm.

It is a big game for:

Martin O'Neill. The Ireland manager is coming under increasing pressure after two sub-par Nations League performances coming off the back of the World Cup playoff collapse at home to Denmark last November. O'Neill tried out a new formation against Denmark, with Cyrus Christie deployed in midfield as one of a number of changes. Afterwards, Christie said he hadn't played there since he was 14. Ireland fans are expecting much better from their team tonight, with Christie having the Boys in Green's only shot on target last Saturday after 70 minutes.

With Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey both ruled out, Ireland will be expected to take advantage of the depleted visitors.

What are the managers saying?

Martin O'Neill: "It's very a big pitch, the Aviva, and maybe we are shorn of a bit of phenomenal athletic ability.

"I agree that the distances (between defence and midfield) are important and we do try to work on that.

"When we clear danger, let's get up a little bit so it gives everybody a chance. It helps the players in midfield who don't have big distances to cover if they lose the ball.

"But that's sometimes easier said than done. Sometimes if we drop back, it feels that there may be safety in numbers.

"Technically we're short. We know that. I think everybody can see that. But we're not short of heart."

Ryan Giggs: "Any team will miss Gareth but we have to [cope], it's happened in the past and it will happen again.

"I will give players a chance, no matter what age they are and it's up to them to take it, they have to stop that record and prove people wrong, make that record better. You always miss a player like Gareth but you still have players who can make things happen.

"It will be a test, it's a difficult place to come. We watched their game on Saturday, and we know it's tough. You have to win your battles, and play your football, but I am looking forward to it and seeing how they react."

What are the odds?

Ireland 13/10

Draw 15/8

Wales 13/5

Prediction

Draw

Online Editors