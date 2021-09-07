Ireland v Serbia: Battling Boys in Green aiming for first World Cup 2022 qualifying win

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ahead of the World Cup 2022 Group A qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A general view of fans in the stands before the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland's Andrew Omobamidele in action against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the 2022 World Cup Group A qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland's Jamie McGrath is brought down by Serbia's Filip Djuricic (r) during the World Cup Group A qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Stephen Kenny's 'Boys in Green' take on Serbia at the Aviva Stadium this evening in their fifth 2022 World Cup Group A qualifier.